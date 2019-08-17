The big news: Landline services restored in some parts of Kashmir, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The UNSC meeting to discuss Kashmir ended without any statement, and Pakistan criticised Rajnath Singh’s statement on nuclear policy.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Landline services on more than 50,000 phones restored in Kashmir, says report: Seventeen out of the more than 100 telephone exchanges are now operational, authorities said.
- ‘Entirely internal matter,’ says India after China raises Kashmir in United Nations Security Council: A meeting to discuss Kashmir ended without any outcome or statement from the council.
- India’s remark on nuclear policy is a ‘damning reminder of thirst for violence’, says Pakistan: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticised Rajnath Singh’s suggestion that Delhi’s ‘no first use’ nuclear policy may change.
- Donald Trump now tells Imran Khan to have bilateral dialogue to reduce tensions with India: Last month, the US president had offered to mediate but India had junked the idea, calling it a bilateral matter.
- Disqualified Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra and AAP women’s wing chief Richa Pandey join BJP: Mishra was sacked as the AAP government’s minister of water resources in Delhi in 2017.
- Rajasthan CM orders fresh inquiry into Pehlu Khan lynching case: A special investigation team will identify errors and irregularities in the previous inquiry and fix responsibility.
- J&K Congress chief put under house arrest, spokesperson detained, party calls it ‘dictatorial move’: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the government had ‘delivered democracy another body blow’ with the action.
- In Bihar, AK-47 rifle, explosives found in police raid at independent MLA’s home: Anant Singh, who has a long criminal record, claimed it was a conspiracy by a JD(U) MP. He is himself a former member of the JD(U).
- ‘Easy Rider’ actor Peter Fonda dies at 79: The actor died of respiratory failure due to lung cancer.
- Congress’ DK Shivakumar denies phone surveillance charges under Karnataka coalition government: This came two days after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ordered an inquiry into alleged phone-tapping of politicians, police officials and journalists.