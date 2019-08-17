A look at the headlines right now:

Landline services on more than 50,000 phones restored in Kashmir, says report: Seventeen out of the more than 100 telephone exchanges are now operational, authorities said. ‘Entirely internal matter,’ says India after China raises Kashmir in United Nations Security Council: A meeting to discuss Kashmir ended without any outcome or statement from the council. India’s remark on nuclear policy is a ‘damning reminder of thirst for violence’, says Pakistan: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticised Rajnath Singh’s suggestion that Delhi’s ‘no first use’ nuclear policy may change. Donald Trump now tells Imran Khan to have bilateral dialogue to reduce tensions with India: Last month, the US president had offered to mediate but India had junked the idea, calling it a bilateral matter. Disqualified Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra and AAP women’s wing chief Richa Pandey join BJP: Mishra was sacked as the AAP government’s minister of water resources in Delhi in 2017. Rajasthan CM orders fresh inquiry into Pehlu Khan lynching case: A special investigation team will identify errors and irregularities in the previous inquiry and fix responsibility. J&K Congress chief put under house arrest, spokesperson detained, party calls it ‘dictatorial move’: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the government had ‘delivered democracy another body blow’ with the action. In Bihar, AK-47 rifle, explosives found in police raid at independent MLA’s home: Anant Singh, who has a long criminal record, claimed it was a conspiracy by a JD(U) MP. He is himself a former member of the JD(U). ‘Easy Rider’ actor Peter Fonda dies at 79: The actor died of respiratory failure due to lung cancer. Congress’ DK Shivakumar denies phone surveillance charges under Karnataka coalition government: This came two days after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ordered an inquiry into alleged phone-tapping of politicians, police officials and journalists.