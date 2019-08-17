A look at the headlines right now:

Landline services on more than 50,000 phones restored in Kashmir, says report: Seventeen out of the more than 100 telephone exchanges are now operational, authorities said. Fire breaks out near emergency ward at AIIMS, no casualties reported: Around 34 fire engines doused the blaze, while the fire department evacuated people from the building. Soldier killed in alleged ceasefire violation in Rajouri district: Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa sustained fatal injuries as Pakistan resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing in Nowshera sector, said a defence spokesperson. India’s remark on nuclear policy is a ‘damning reminder of thirst for violence’, says Pakistan: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticised Rajnath Singh’s suggestion that Delhi’s ‘no first use’ nuclear policy may change. Sudan’s civilian-led opposition and ruling military council sign power-sharing deal: According to the accord, there will be a new governing council of six civilians and five generals till the time elections are held in the country. SIT files chargesheet against six accused in MM Kalburgi murder case: The accused followed the guidelines and principles mentioned in the ‘Kshatra Dharma Sadhana’, a book published by the Sanatan Sanstha. Kerala nun who protested against rape-accused bishop challenges expulsion in Vatican: She has received multiple warnings in the past against her lifestyle choices and for going against the Church’s stand on the Mulakkal case. Ten patients complain of blurry vision after cataract surgery in Indore, state orders inquiry: Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsiram Silawat called the incident unfortunate, and said a seven-member committee will investigate the matter. Chandrababu Naidu told to vacate house on banks of Krishna river: However, the matter has taken a political colour as Naidu’s supporters claim that this is the latest method used by state government to harass the TDP chief. Disqualified Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra and AAP women’s wing chief Richa Pandey join BJP: Mishra was sacked as the AAP government’s minister of water resources in Delhi in 2017.