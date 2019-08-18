The big news: Pakistan PM says UN must help resolve the Kashmir dispute, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Chargesheet filed in MM Kalburgi murder case, and Mayawati said an economic recession is looming over India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Imran Khan says it is UNSC’s responsibility to ensure resolution of J&K dispute with India: Meanwhile, former defence personnel and bureaucrats moved the Supreme Court against the Centre’s decision on Article 370, and some landline services were restored in the state.
- SIT files chargesheet against six accused in MM Kalburgi murder case: The accused followed the guidelines and principles mentioned in the ‘Kshatra Dharma Sadhana’, a book published by the Sanatan Sanstha.
- ‘Threat of economic recession is looming over the country’, says Mayawati: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief urged the Centre to take note of current economic conditions and said traders are being forced to commit suicide.
- Kerala nun who protested against rape-accused bishop challenges expulsion in Vatican: She has received multiple warnings in the past against her lifestyle choices and for going against the Church’s stand on the Mulakkal case.
- Chandrababu Naidu told to vacate house on banks of Krishna river: However, the matter has taken a political colour as Naidu’s supporters claim that this is the latest method used by state government to harass the TDP chief.
- Soldier killed in alleged ceasefire violation in Rajouri district:Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa sustained fatal injuries as Pakistan resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing in Nowshera sector, said a defence spokesperson.
- Fire breaks out near emergency ward at AIIMS, no casualties reported: Around 34 fire engines doused the blaze, while the fire department evacuated people from the building.
- Disqualified Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra and AAP women’s wing chief Richa Pandey join BJP: Mishra was sacked as the AAP government’s minister of water resources in Delhi in 2017.
- Ten patients complain of blurry vision after cataract surgery in Indore, state orders inquiry: Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsiram Silawat called the incident unfortunate, and said a seven-member committee will investigate the matter.
- Sudan’s civilian-led opposition and ruling military council sign power-sharing deal: According to the accord, there will be a new governing council of six civilians and five generals till the time elections are held in the country.