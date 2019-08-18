A look at the headlines right now:

Imran Khan says it is UNSC’s responsibility to ensure resolution of J&K dispute with India: Meanwhile, former defence personnel and bureaucrats moved the Supreme Court against the Centre’s decision on Article 370, and some landline services were restored in the state. SIT files chargesheet against six accused in MM Kalburgi murder case: The accused followed the guidelines and principles mentioned in the ‘Kshatra Dharma Sadhana’, a book published by the Sanatan Sanstha. ‘Threat of economic recession is looming over the country’, says Mayawati: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief urged the Centre to take note of current economic conditions and said traders are being forced to commit suicide. Kerala nun who protested against rape-accused bishop challenges expulsion in Vatican: She has received multiple warnings in the past against her lifestyle choices and for going against the Church’s stand on the Mulakkal case. Chandrababu Naidu told to vacate house on banks of Krishna river: However, the matter has taken a political colour as Naidu’s supporters claim that this is the latest method used by state government to harass the TDP chief. Soldier killed in alleged ceasefire violation in Rajouri district:Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa sustained fatal injuries as Pakistan resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing in Nowshera sector, said a defence spokesperson. Fire breaks out near emergency ward at AIIMS, no casualties reported: Around 34 fire engines doused the blaze, while the fire department evacuated people from the building. Disqualified Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra and AAP women’s wing chief Richa Pandey join BJP: Mishra was sacked as the AAP government’s minister of water resources in Delhi in 2017. Ten patients complain of blurry vision after cataract surgery in Indore, state orders inquiry: Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsiram Silawat called the incident unfortunate, and said a seven-member committee will investigate the matter. Sudan’s civilian-led opposition and ruling military council sign power-sharing deal: According to the accord, there will be a new governing council of six civilians and five generals till the time elections are held in the country.