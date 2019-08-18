A look at the headlines right now:

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda backs removal of J&K’s special status: The former Haryana chief minister said the party had ‘lost its way a bit’, and was not the ‘old Congress’ anymore. Imran Khan questions ‘safety of India’s nuclear arsenal under Modi government’: The prime minister of Pakistan said the RSS-BJP’s ‘doctrine of hate and genocide’ would continue to spread unless the international community intervened. At least 18 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains; flood alert sounded in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab: Deputy commissioners in Himachal Pradesh have been instructed to keep an eye on the situation, and ensure the safety of local people and tourists. CBI will investigate allegations of phone tapping during Congress-JD(S) rule, says Karnataka CM: BS Yediyurappa said he would issue an order on Monday. Congress leader Siddaramaiah lauded the chief minister’s decision. Tens of thousands in Hong Kong defy police ban and brave the rain to march in a show of strength: A spokesperson for China’s legislature condemned statements from US senators and Congress members supporting the pro-democracy protestors. BJP has turned UP into ‘Hatya Pradesh’, alleges former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav: The Samajwadi Party president asked why the Adityanath government had failed to stem the rise in crimes. Former defence personnel and bureaucrats move SC against Centre’s decision on Article 370: Meanwhile, activists alleged censorship by Centre after Press Club prevented them from sharing their Kashmir footage. On Pehlu Khan lynching, Justice Chandrachud says cases monitored by courts have shown ‘better outcome’: The Supreme Court judge in a lecture in Mumbai also spoke about how freedom has rendered people intolerant. Indian scriptures mentioned gravity long before Isaac Newton, claims HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal: He also said Rishi Pranav was the first to discover atoms and molecules, a week after he had claimed ancient Indian medical practitioner Charaka discovered them. Chandrayaan-2 to land on moon’s south polar region on September 7, says ISRO: A successful landing would make Chandrayaan-2 the first lunar probe on this part of the moon.