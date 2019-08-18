The big news: Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticises Congress’s position on J&K, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Imran Khan urged the world to think about the safety of India’s nuclear arsenal, and at least 18 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh rains.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda backs removal of J&K’s special status: The former Haryana chief minister said the party had ‘lost its way a bit’, and was not the ‘old Congress’ anymore.
- Imran Khan questions ‘safety of India’s nuclear arsenal under Modi government’: The prime minister of Pakistan said the RSS-BJP’s ‘doctrine of hate and genocide’ would continue to spread unless the international community intervened.
- At least 18 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains; flood alert sounded in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab: Deputy commissioners in Himachal Pradesh have been instructed to keep an eye on the situation, and ensure the safety of local people and tourists.
- CBI will investigate allegations of phone tapping during Congress-JD(S) rule, says Karnataka CM: BS Yediyurappa said he would issue an order on Monday. Congress leader Siddaramaiah lauded the chief minister’s decision.
- Tens of thousands in Hong Kong defy police ban and brave the rain to march in a show of strength: A spokesperson for China’s legislature condemned statements from US senators and Congress members supporting the pro-democracy protestors.
- BJP has turned UP into ‘Hatya Pradesh’, alleges former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav: The Samajwadi Party president asked why the Adityanath government had failed to stem the rise in crimes.
- Former defence personnel and bureaucrats move SC against Centre’s decision on Article 370: Meanwhile, activists alleged censorship by Centre after Press Club prevented them from sharing their Kashmir footage.
- On Pehlu Khan lynching, Justice Chandrachud says cases monitored by courts have shown ‘better outcome’: The Supreme Court judge in a lecture in Mumbai also spoke about how freedom has rendered people intolerant.
- Indian scriptures mentioned gravity long before Isaac Newton, claims HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal: He also said Rishi Pranav was the first to discover atoms and molecules, a week after he had claimed ancient Indian medical practitioner Charaka discovered them.
- Chandrayaan-2 to land on moon’s south polar region on September 7, says ISRO: A successful landing would make Chandrayaan-2 the first lunar probe on this part of the moon.