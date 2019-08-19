At least 190 of almost 900 primary schools in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir were set to open on Monday amid apprehension and worry as restrictions continued to remain in place in many areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Hindustan Times reported.

Authorities in the state reimposed restrictions on movement in parts of Srinagar on Sunday following violent protests between security forces and residents the previous night. At least 17 people were taken to hospitals with pellet-gun injuries, reports said.

All communication lines were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, the day the central government revoked the state’s special status and split it into two Union territories. These territories will come into effect on October 31. While restrictions were lifted in Jammu earlier this week, Kashmir Valley has been under an unprecedented security and information clampdown. The state administration had said last week that restrictions in the Valley would be eased in the coming days “in an orderly way”.

“We hope to restore full functionality to government offices and as the days progress we will move forward for the other areas such as developmental works,” Principal Secretary (Planning) Rohit Kansal said on Sunday. “You have to give us an opportunity to start the schools. We promise we will do step by step and slowly but surely.”

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam had said on Friday that schools would be reopened soon as the government did not want children’s studies to suffer. “Monday is going to be a big test,” a police officer told Hindustan Times. “So far, everything has been under control and no big incident happened. As the restrictions has been eased in large parts of the Valley, so we are hoping the situation will remain peaceful.” Officials said middle and higher secondary schools will be reopened soon if there are no problems in the first phase.

Parents in the Valley, however, are wary. “Though restrictions have been removed from our area but still situation is not so peaceful,” said Ishfaq Ahmad from Srinagar. “The shops and business establishment are still closed. The business nerve centre Lal Chowk is still blocked with barbed wire and in these circumstances how can I send my children to school?” He wondered if school buses will even be around to pick his child on Monday, and said he would rather wait a few days.

“The interior roads are blocked by protesters and the main road is hemmed in by spools of concertina wires every 100 metres,” another parent, SM Qadri from Srinagar, told The Hindu. “Would a father like his ward to face harassment at every crossroad of the street? Can she take this intimidation given her age? I have decided against taking any risk to send my daughter immediately.” He added that there was no communication from schools about reopening.

School teachers also appeared to be confused, according to the newspaper. “No buses ply anywhere in Srinagar,” said an unidentified government schoolteacher. “Crowds stop vehicles in many areas of Srinagar. Who will guarantee security to teachers?”

4,000 people detained: Report

Meanwhile, a magistrate told AFP that at least 4,000 people were arrested and detained under the Public Safety Act in the past two weeks. “Most of them were flown out of Kashmir because prisons here have run out of capacity,” the magistrate said. He added that he had used a satellite phone to collate the figures.

Several political leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, are under detention. The administration had said on Friday that preventive detentions were being continuously reviewed, and “appropriate decisions will be made based on law and order assessments”.

The state government has so far not given any official statement on the number of detentions.