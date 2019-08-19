Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday criticised Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s comment that any dialogue with Islamabad on the Kashmir matter would be restricted only to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Singh made the remark at a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Haryana.

“We have seen the comments made by the Indian defence minister today,” The News quoted Qureshi as saying. “These are reflective of the predicament that India finds itself in, after its illegal and unilateral actions imperilling peace and security in the region and beyond.”

The foreign minister said “the world community, including the United Nations Security Council, have taken cognisance” of the situation in Kashmir. On Friday, the council held consultations behind closed doors on the matter.

This exchange of words between the Indian and Pakistani leadership came two days after Singh set off a storm by saying at an event in Pokhran that India had always adhered to its “no first use” policy on nuclear weapons but “what happens in the future will depend on circumstances”. On Saturday, Qureshi said Singh’s statement was a “damning reminder” of the country’s “unbridled thirst for violence”.

Hours after Singh’s comments on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan questioned the safety of India’s nuclear arsenal and said the world must wake up to the “threat”.

Afghan diplomat criticises Pakistan envoy

Meanwhile, a top Afghan diplomat on Sunday said Pakistan’s attempts to link the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir with the ongoing peace talks in Afghanistan was “reckless, unwarranted and irresponsible”, PTI reported.

“The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan strongly questions the assertion made by Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, that the ongoing tensions in Kashmir could potentially affect Afghanistan’s peace process,” said Afghan Ambassador to the US Roya Rahmani.

The Afghan evnoy said Kashmir was “a bilateral issue” between India and Pakistan, and claimed Pakistan was trying to link the two matters in a deliberate attempt to prolong the violence on Afghan soil. “It is a poor excuse used by Pakistan to justify its inaction against the Taliban and to avoid taking a decisive stance against the militant group,” she added

Asad Majeed Khan had said the situation in Kashmir could force Pakistan to move its troops from the western frontier with Afghanistan and deploy them at the border with India.

Rahmani said it was “a misleading statement which inaccurately suggests that Afghanistan poses a threat” to Pakistan. “There is no threat from Afghanistan to Pakistan,” she added. “The Afghan government sees no credible reason for Pakistan to maintain tens of thousands of military troops on its western frontier.”