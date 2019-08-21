Jammu and Kashmir: Police officer and suspected militant killed in Baramulla gunfight
This is the first encounter in the state since the Centre revoked its special status and decided to split it into two Union territories.
A special police officer and a suspected militant were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday night. A sub-inspector was also injured.
On Wednesday morning, the police identified the deceased officer as Bilal and the sub-inspector as Amardeep Parihar. He is undergoing treatment at the Army Hospital at present. The identity of the suspected militant is still being ascertained.
The gunfight began around 5 pm in Old Baramullah on Tuesday and ended around 5.30 am the following day, IANS reported. This is the first encounter in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre revoked its special status and decided to split it into two Union territories. The state has been under a security lockdown and a communications blackout since August 5.
India’s actions in Jammu and Kashmir have been condemned by Islamabad, which has downgraded diplomatic ties and ended bilateral trade. Pakistan has also attempted to raise the Kashmir matter at the United Nations Security Council, saying India’s decisions were a threat to regional and global peace. On Tuesday, the country said it would approach the International Court of Justice.
An Indian soldier was killed and four others were injured on Tuesday in an alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.