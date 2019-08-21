A special police officer and a suspected militant were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday night. A sub-inspector was also injured.

On Wednesday morning, the police identified the deceased officer as Bilal and the sub-inspector as Amardeep Parihar. He is undergoing treatment at the Army Hospital at present. The identity of the suspected militant is still being ascertained.

The gunfight began around 5 pm in Old Baramullah on Tuesday and ended around 5.30 am the following day, IANS reported. This is the first encounter in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre revoked its special status and decided to split it into two Union territories. The state has been under a security lockdown and a communications blackout since August 5.

Baramulla update: Encounter is over. One terrorist killed. Identity being ascertained. Arms and ammunition recovered. Our colleague SPO Billal attained martyrdom. SI Amardeep Parihar injured in the incident is being treated at Army Hospital.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 21, 2019

We pay our tribute to #SPO Billal for the supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty. Our prayers and best wishes for the speedy recovery of #SI Amardeep.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 21, 2019

India’s actions in Jammu and Kashmir have been condemned by Islamabad, which has downgraded diplomatic ties and ended bilateral trade. Pakistan has also attempted to raise the Kashmir matter at the United Nations Security Council, saying India’s decisions were a threat to regional and global peace. On Tuesday, the country said it would approach the International Court of Justice.

An Indian soldier was killed and four others were injured on Tuesday in an alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.