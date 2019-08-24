A look at the headlines right now:

Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders to visit Srinagar on Saturday: On Friday, the Department of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir asked politicians not to visit Srinagar. Nirmala Sitharaman announces major Budget rollbacks, withdraws enhanced surcharge on capital gains: She said that India’s GDP was growing at a faster rate than advanced economies. China announces tariffs on $75 billion worth of US goods, reinstates auto levies: The retaliatory tariffs came after US President Donald Trump pledged to impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports from September. Biscuit-maker Parle says job losses are an eventuality, matter was ‘blown out of proportion’: A senior official said the demand for Parle biscuits had become worse since GST was rolled out in 2017, but claimed this would have no impact on employment. France, Ireland threaten to block trade deal to increase pressure on Brazil as the Amazon burns: Leaders of the most advanced world economies are also expected to take up matter when they meet for the G7 summit in France this weekend. At least 152 people wounded by tear gas, pump action guns in Kashmir since August 5, says report: However, a local government official said that the number of injuries might be higher than those admitted to two major hospitals. ED searches Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal’s properties in Delhi and Mumbai: The businessman is being investigated for alleged contravention of foreign exchange law. ‘I spoke the truth,’ Priya Ramani tells court on sexual harassment allegations against MJ Akbar: The journalist said the former minister of state does not have an impeccable reputation and called the case filed against her ‘false and malicious’. Sri Lanka lifts emergency four months after Easter suicide bombings: The emergency gave sweeping powers to the police and security forces to arrest and detain suspects for long periods. P Chidambaram granted anticipatory bail in ED case, SC defers CBI case to Monday: The Congress leader was arrested late on Wednesday, a day after the Delhi High Court rejected his anticipatory bail application.