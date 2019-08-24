The big news: Leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley after his death, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Congress leader says Centre’s stand on J&K is contradictory, and the US imposed retaliatory tariffs on China.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi, Amit Shah and others mourn Arun Jaitley’s death: The senior BJP leader had been admitted to AIIMS on August 9 after a prolonged illness.
- ‘If it’s normal, why aren’t we allowed?’ asks Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad ahead of J&K visit: The Rajya Sabha MP from Kashmir said that the delegation was comprised of responsible politicians who were not going to break any law.
- Donald Trump imposes retaliatory tariff on Chinese imports, US stocks take a dive: Trump also blamed Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve Jerome Powell for the condition of the country’s economy.
- BSF officer, wife declared foreigners when he was on duty in Punjab: The Jorhat Foreigners’ Tribunal declared the two to be foreigners in December last year but the family was reportedly informed about it last month.
- Press Council of India intervenes in Kashmir Times petition to SC, supports media restrictions: The press council, in its petition, described the media ban to be ‘in the interest of the integrity and sovereignty of the nation’.
- Biscuit-maker Parle says job losses are an eventuality, matter was ‘blown out of proportion’: A senior official said the demand for Parle biscuits had become worse since GST was rolled out in 2017, but claimed this would have no impact on employment.
- ABVP says it’s removed busts of Savarkar, Subhash Chandra Bose in DU, will be reinstalled later: The student body claimed that the varsity had assured them that the busts would be reinstalled with due procedure after DUSU elections.
- At least 2 dead, many feared trapped after building collapses in Bhiwandi: Local fire department and National Disaster Response Force reached the location for rescue operations as many are feared trapped.
- Arvind Kejriwal says he is confident Centre will take ‘concrete steps’ to revive economy: The Delhi chief minister said this was one situation where the country has to stand as one.
- France, Ireland threaten to block trade deal to increase pressure on Brazil as the Amazon burns: Leaders of the most advanced world economies are also expected to take up matter when they meet for the G7 summit in France this weekend.