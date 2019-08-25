A court in the town of Barh in Bihar’s Patna district on Sunday remanded state legislator Anant Singh to judicial custody for two weeks in a case lodged against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, PTI reported.

Singh, who surrendered at Saket court in Delhi on Friday, was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Pankaj Tiwari. He will be lodged in Patna’s Beur central jail.

“An application for seeking Anant Singh on remand for interrogation could not be taken in the absence of regular court,” said Patna Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kantesh Kumar Mishra. “Police will make application on Monday in this regard.”

The police found an AK 47 rifle, 26 cartridges and two bombs during searches at Singh’s ancestral home at Ladma in Patna district on August 17. However, the MLA was missing. In videos released while on the run, Singh said he would surrender in a court as he did not trust the police.

Singh represents Mokama in the Assembly. He was a member of the Janata Dal (United) but won the 2015 Assembly election as an independent candidate after a fallout with the party. The state legislator claimed he was a victim of a conspiracy plotted by Janata Dal (United) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, who defeated his wife Neelam Devi in the Lok Sabha election in Munger. He alleged “weapons not belonging to me were shown as having been recovered”. Singh has a long record of criminal allegations.

