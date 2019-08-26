The big news: Kashmir dispute is bilateral, Modi tells Trump at G-7 summit, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: P Chidambaram will remain in CBI custody for four more days, and 22 Income Tax officials were sacked for alleged corruption.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Kashmir dispute is bilateral matter,’ Narendra Modi says in Donald Trump’s presence: The US president told reporters that the Indian prime minister had assured him that the situation in Kashmir was under control.
- P Chidambaram sent to four more days of CBI custody for interrogation in INX Media case: The Congress leader has been in the agency’s custody since August 21.
- Centre sacks 22 Income Tax officials for alleged corruption, serious irregularities in work, say reports: The action is in consonance with Narendra Modi’s effort to purge ‘black sheep’ in the tax department, a promise he made in his Independence Day speech.
- Mayawati says Opposition leaders trying to visit Srinagar gave Centre a chance to do politics: The BSP chief added that the party supported the scrapping of special status for Jammu and Kashmir because Babasaheb Ambedkar was against Article 370.
- Pragya Singh Thakur blames Opposition’s ‘killing power’ for deaths of BJP leaders: The Congress criticised the comments and said it was unfortunate that she accused them of using supernatural forces against the ruling party.
- Truck driver killed in stone-pelting incident in Anantnag district, say police; one arrested: Officials alleged that the protestors mistook his truck for the vehicle of a security forces personnel.
- Indonesia announces new capital on Borneo island as overcrowded Jakarta slowly sinks into the sea: However, environment experts fear that construction work in the middle of forests in Borneo could destroy wildlife habitats.
- US President Donald Trump says China has asked to restart trade talks: He added that the United States will accept the Chinese offer and return to dialogue.
- Ambedkar statue vandalised during caste clashes in Vedaranyam town reinstalled: The police have detained at least 37 people, including 16 members of the Dalit community, according to a news report.
- DGCA asks passengers not to carry ‘affected models’ of MacBook Pro due to safety risk: Older generations of 15-inch MacBook Pro sold between September 2015 and February 2017 posed a threat of overheating batteries.