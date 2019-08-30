The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday got three more days of custody of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram for its inquiry into the INX Media case, PTI reported. The agency had requested a special court for five more days of custody.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI late on August 21.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar said: “Investigation being the prerogative of the investigating officer and given the fact that the record is voluminous and accused needs to be confronted, thus, more time is required.”

The Congress leader was first sent to the CBI’s custody till August 26 and then till August 30. On August 26, the agency had sought longer custody for interrogation and to confront Chidambaram with a co-accused.

Both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are conducting inquiries in the INX Media case. On August 20, the Delhi High Court had rejected Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea in both cases, after which he moved the Supreme Court. However, by the time the court heard his pleas on Monday, the CBI had already arrested Chidambaram and the petition in the CBI case was infructuous.

The top court heard his plea in the ED case, and on Thursday reserved its order till September 5. The court also posted for September 2 the hearing of the plea challenging the trial court’s August 22 order remanding him to CBI custody.

