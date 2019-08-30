‘We want to give banks good governance model,’ says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Last week, Sitharaman had announced a slew of measures to boost the economy, less than two months after presenting the Union Budget.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4 pm on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India had also announced last week that it will give the central government Rs 1.76 lakh crore of its dividend and surplus reserves.
Live updates
4.31 pm: The growith in current accounts and saving accounts, or CASA growth, was robust after the merger of the banks, Sitharaman says. “There was a 6.9% increase in June 2019 compared to June 2018,” she adds. Retail loans increased 20.5% in June 2019 compared to the same period last year.
4.29 pm: The finance minister says employees were not retrenched after the merger of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.
4.27 pm: Gross non-performing assets stand at 7.9% in finanicial year 2019 compared to 8.65% the previous year. The highest provision coverage ratio has occurred in seven years in the financial year 2019 at 75.3%, Sitharaman says.
4.24 pm: Nirmala SItharaman says loan recovery has reached record levels. “In financial year 2018-’19, Rs 77,563 crore was collected, now it has crossed Rs 1.21 lakh crore,” she adds.
4.23 pm: SWIFT messages are linked to the central banking system to prevent Nirav Modi-like situations, says finance minister. SWIFT, or Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is an internationally recognised identification code for banks around the world.
4.21 pm: The press conference can be followed in the link below:
4.18 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman starts addressing the media. “We need to lay a strong foundation for the financial sector, but also make sure that we give banks a good governance model.”
3.59 pm: If announced, this will be the third big merger under Narendra Modi government. In 2017, five associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank were merged with the State Bank of India. Earlier this year, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank merged with Bank of Baroda. The new entity came into force on April 1. In the first quarter of the 2019-’20 financial year, the net profit of Bank of Baroda increased 34% to Rs 710 crore.
3.59 pm: Some media reports suggest that Sitharaman may announce merger of multiple sets of public sector banks.
3.50 pm: A report in the Business Standard said, quoting unidentified officials, says that the chief executives of 10 banks were called for a meeting on Friday. The banks that were invited for consultations were Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, United Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank, Allahabad Bank, Corporation Bank, Syndicate Bank and Andhra Bank.
3.48 pm: There have been fears of an economic slowdown after India’s Gross Domestic Product growth rate touched a five-year low of 5.8% in the last quarter of 2018-’19. United States-based financial services company Moody’s last week downgraded India’s projected GDP Product growth rate to 6.2% for 2019-’20.
