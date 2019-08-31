The big news: Assam BJP says it does not trust the final NRC, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: 13 were killed in a Maharashtra factory blast, and the police said Shashi Tharoor should be charged with murder in the Sunanda Pushkar case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- More than 19 lakh people excluded from Assam’s final NRC; BJP, Congress disappointed: Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the SC should allow re-verification of names for a ‘correct and fair NRC’; former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi blamed the BJP while the Trinamool Congress claimed Centre was trying to drive Bengalis out of Assam.
- In Maharashtra, 13 dead after cylinder explosion at chemical factory in Dhule: At least 100 employees were inside the factory when the blast occurred.
- Shashi Tharoor fought with his wife in Dubai, Delhi Police tells court: The police asked the court to frame murder charges, or abetment to suicide charges against Tharoor.
- Current MLA, former Army officer among those whose names are excluded from final NRC: Ananta Kumar Malo, the MLA from South Abhayapuri, and his son reportedly did not make it to the list.
- Pakistan forms committee to talk to Sikh community after alleged abduction, conversion of woman: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called the incident shocking and asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action.
- Open to discussing matters bilaterally with Pakistan in terror-free atmosphere, says S Jaishankar: Jaishankar made the comments after meeting the European Union commissioner, who had said the two countries should resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue.
- BJP’s Manoj Tiwari demands NRC in Delhi, says situation dangerous: In May, he had said that NRC should be implemented in the Capital if people do not want to live under the fear of attack from illegal Rohingya immigrants.
- Local organisations reject final NRC, All Assam Students’ Union to approach Supreme Court: The Assam Public Works said it would ask President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene.
- Imran Khan claims NRC final list is part of Centre’s policy to target Muslims: The list, published on Saturday morning, included 3.11 crore people but left out over 19 lakh.
- Say goodbye to $5-trillion economy, says Subramanian Swamy after GDP numbers released: Swamy said that boldness and knowledge can save the economy ‘from a crash’.