The Noida Police on Sunday night arrested one of the accused in the 2015 Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case after an encounter, The Indian Express reported. Hariom, who was out on bail in the lynching case, was a suspect in multiple robbery cases across Ghaziabad.

“He was out on bail. While in jail, he was able to build a gang that would execute robberies,” said Jarcha Station House Officer Rakesh Bhadauria. “We intercepted his movement last night and he was arrested after exchange of fire.”

The accused was behind several robberies in Ghaziabad’s Masuri area, and was wanted by the police in four cases. He reportedly opened fire after being stopped by police officials, who shot on his leg during retaliatory firing.

Among the items recovered from Hariom’s possession was a countrymade pistol. the police filed a case under Section 307 [attempt to murder] of the Indian Penal Code and also registered a first information report under the Arms Act against the accused.

On September 28, 2015, 50-year-old Akhlaq was lynched on suspicion of possessing beef in Dadri near Noida in Uttar Pradesh. All the 19 accused in the case are out on bail.

