A look at the headlines right now:

Congress’ DK Shivakumar arrested by ED in alleged money laundering case: The Karnataka Congress called for a statewide bandh today. British PM Boris Johnson loses parliamentary majority ahead of Brexit vote: Phillip Lee resigned as a Conservative MP and joined Liberal Democrats, saying that it was ‘no longer possible to serve’ his constituents with the party. ISRO says Chandrayaan-2 moon lander has successfully carried out second de-orbiting manoeuvre: The Vikram Lander is orbiting the moon at a perigee of 35 km and an apogee of 101 km. SC allows P Chidambaram to remain in CBI custody, hearings to resume on September 5: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the investigating agency did not want the former Union minister’s custody anymore. Mobile phone services in J&K to be restored in 15-20 days, Amit Shah tells delegation of village heads: Meanwhile, the Kashmir Press Club accused the authorities of using ‘pressure tactics’ on journalists.

Lookout circular mala fide exercise of power, J&K politician Shah Faesal tells Delhi High Court: He also said that he had not been made aware of any grounds of the action taken against him. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro to skip summit on crisis: Brazilian government spokesperson Otavio Rego Barros said that Bolsonaro could not go because of a scheduled surgery. Assam’s neighbouring states on the lookout for people excluded from NRC entering their areas: Political outfits in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram have stepped up their vigils. Biker fined Rs 23,000 in Gurugram for violations under new Motor Vehicles Act: Dinesh Madan, a resident of East Delhi’s Geeta Colony, was penalised for not carrying the required documents and riding without a helmet.

Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood among six writers shortlisted for Booker Prize 2019: The shortlist consists of four women and two men.

