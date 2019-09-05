The big news: Punjab fireworks factory blast kills 23 people, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed and two others were declared terrorists, and two FIRs were filed in Assam against NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 23 killed in blast at firecracker factory in Gurdaspur: The toll is expected to rise as around 50 people are feared trapped under the debris.
- Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Dawood Ibrahim and Lakhvi declared terrorists under new anti-terror law: The decision came a month afer the Parliament passed the amendments to The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act of 1967.
- FIRs lodged in Assam against NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela for exclusion of genuine Indians from list: One of the complaints was filed by a group representing indigenous Assamese Muslims while the second one was lodged in Dibrugarh by a legal professional.
- Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter files petition in Supreme Court against detention of her mother: Iltija Mufti sought directions to the authorities to allow her to meet her mother who has been under house arrest for a month. Meanwhile, ‘Kashmir Times’ editor filed and affidavit in the SC, saying the ‘information blackhole’ was still on.
- DK Shivakumar sent to ED custody till September 13 even as Congress continues to protest his arrest: Congress’ General Secretary KC Venugopal said the arrest was a ‘clear case of political vendetta by the fascist BJP government at the Centre’.
- ‘Kashmir is our jugular vein, will go to any length to protect it’, says Pakistan Army amid tension: The Indian Army, meanwhile, said that Pakistan had stepped up efforts to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. It also said that five civilians were killed in the last 30 days after a Kashmiri youth died in Srinagar hospital.
- Delhi High Court dismisses UP constable’s plea in murder case of Unnao rape complainant’s father: Constable Amir Khan alleged that the earlier Delhi court’s order to frame murder charges against him was ‘illegal, improper, prejudicial’.
- Bombay HC says SEBI has committed error rejecting NDTV’s delay in filing settlement applications: The division bench said that the grounds made out for condonation of delay applications filed by the news network were elaborate.
- Odisha auto driver fined Rs 47,500 for traffic violations: Driver Haribandhu Kanhar claimed he had not violated any rule except driving after having alcohol.
- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam set to withdraw extradition bill that sparked ongoing protests: At a closed-door meeting with businessmen last week, Lam said she had caused ‘unforgivable havoc’ by introducing the bill.