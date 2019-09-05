A Delhi court on Thursday convicted four men for the murder of Arunachal Pradesh student Nido Tania in a market in Lajpat Nagar area of New Delhi in 2014, The Northeast Today reported. The four convicts are Farman, Pawan, Sunder and Sunny Uppal.

The court sentenced Farman, Pawan and Sunder to seven years in prison, and fined them Rs 20,000 each. It sentenced Uppal to three years in jail and fined him Rs 20,000. Uppal has decided to file an appeal against his sentence, Arunachal24 reported.

Tania, who was then 20-year-old, had died of severe head and lung injuries following the attack by shopkeepers and other people in the national capital on January 29, 2014. Tania’s family and friends alleged that the accused shouted racial slurs at him and made fun of his hair.

Tania then destroyed a glass counter in anger. This led to a fight in which he was seriously injured.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had attended candlelight protests against Tania’s murder.

