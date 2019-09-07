The big news: ISRO will try to contact Chandrayaan-2 lander for 14 days, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan refused to allow President Kovind to fly over its airspace, and Ajit Doval claimed most Kashmiris supported abrogation of Article 370.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Over 90% of Chandrayaan-2’s mission objectives were accomplished, says ISRO: Several politicians congratulated the space agency’s scientists for the remarkable achievement. Narendra Modi told ISRO scientists that the best is yet to come and also consoled ISRO chief K Sivan when the latter broke down.
- President Ram Nath Kovind’s flight cannot enter airspace, says Pakistan: Kovind is scheduled to begin a tour of Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia from Monday.
- Ajit Doval says he is ‘fully convinced’ most Kashmiris support scrapping of J&K special status: Doval said that the restrictions in Kashmir were an attempt to ‘protect life of Kashmiris from Pakistani terrorists’.
- In Bhima Koregaon case, Sudhir Dhawale refuses to depose before commission: Dhawale said that he did not have ‘faith and confidence’ in the panel and also opposed the presence of former state chief secretary as its ‘learned member’.
- ‘Used predator to emphasise difference in age, power between MJ Akbar and me,’ says Priya Ramani: She testified before a court in Delhi on Saturday in connection with the criminal defamation case brought against her by MJ Akbar.
- Navi Mumbai to have Maharashtra’s first detention centre for illegal immigrants: In July, the Union government had sent instructions to all state governments to set up detention centres in all major cities.
- ‘India needs a booster dose, not Russia,’ Opposition says on India’s $1-billion aid: The MEA said the decision to lend credit was based on a number of reasons and because there were large Chinese, Japanese and Korean investments there.
- Police say 4 people, including a baby, injured after militants fire at civilians in Sopore: The injured have been shifted to the hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.
- Mayawati breaks alliance with Jannayak Janata Party in Haryana over seat-sharing: Dushyant Chautala claimed that his party wanted to provide ‘political power and self-confidence’ to the Bahujan Samaj Party.
- Chief justice of Madras High Court quits after collegium refuses to reconsider transfer to Meghalaya: VK Tahilramani has reportedly sent her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.