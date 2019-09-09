Two school teachers, including the vice-principal, allegedly raped a nine-year-old student in the sickroom of the institute in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, police officials told PTI on Monday. No one has been arrested yet.

The girl’s statement was recorded in a local court and a first information report was lodged on the basis of her complaint, Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police Kishor Kaushal said, adding that the “matter is serious”.

The minor was reportedly sent to the sickroom after she had fainted in class a month ago. The girl lost consciousness after the nurse gave her some medicine, after which the two teachers raped her. Following this, the minor was taken to the doctor a few days ago as she was unwell. When the doctor noticed something was wrong with her, the girl finally confided to her parents on September 6.

A medical examination was done on Sunday at the Pataliputra Medical College Hospital. The accused were charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences. A police team also questioned the students, teachers and principal of the school. “...the allegation is serious and the school will cooperate with the police in their investigation,” the principal said.

