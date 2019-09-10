Top news: Accused in Jharkhand’s Tabrez Ansari lynching case to no longer face murder charge
The Jharkhand Police have dropped the murder charges against the 11 people accused in the mob lynching of 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari in June. The police said one reason was that the postmortem examination report blamed cardiac arrest for Ansari’s death.
United States President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his offer to help India and Pakistan resolve the Kashmir dispute and claimed that the situation between the two neighbours was “a little bit less heated right now”.
Live updates
Motor Vehicles Act: Road safety experts urge Centre to increase fines gradually
Road safety experts have praised the Centre for bringing in changes to the Motor Vehicles Act, but urged it to implement hefty fines gradually, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday. Amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act came into force on September 1. The legislation aims to remove corruption, improve road safety and use technology to regulate traffic. It also enforces stricter penalties for road traffic violations.
Man bound for New York apprehended at Delhi airport for impersonating an 81-year-old
Officials of the Central Industrial Security Force said on Monday that they apprehended a 32-year-old man for impersonating an 81-year-old, PTI reported. The officials said that the individual, identified as Jayesh Patel, was carrying a fake passport with the name Amrik Singh.
J&K: Eight Lashkar-e-Taiba militants arrested in Sopore for threatening locals, say police
Eight suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants accused of threatening and intimidating locals were arrested from south Kashmir’s Sopore town on Monday, NDTV reported, quoting police. The arrest came two days after four civilians, including a minor, were injured in firing by militants in Dangerpora area of the town.
Azamgarh: Journalist arrested for shooting video of kids mopping school floor, probe ordered
The Azamgarh district magistrate on Monday ordered an investigation into the arrest of a journalist allegedly after he shot a video of some children mopping the floor of their school, PTI reported. The police arrested Santosh Jaiswal on Friday after he took pictures and videos of children cleaning the floor at Oodpur Primary School. He allegedly called up the police and complained against the school, but the police soon arrested both him and the school’s principal, Radhey Shyam Yadav.
Farm scientists’ body dismisses idea of zero-budget natural farming, calls it an unproven technology
The Natural Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the country’s top body of farm scientists, has criticised zero-budget natural farming, calling it an “unproven” technology that will not bring tangible gain to either farmers or consumers, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.
Grab officers by their collars to become a big politician, Chhattisgarh minister tells students
Chhattisgarh minister Kawasi Lakhma told a group of school students last week that if they wanted to become politicians, they should grab collectors and superintendents of police by their collars. Lakhma, the excise and industries minister in the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, made the remark during a Teacher’s Day event at a school in Sukma district on September 5, PTI reported. A video of the event surfaced on Monday.
Activist Shehla Rashid granted interim protection from arrest in sedition case
A court in Delhi on Monday granted activist and former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Shehla Rashid interim protection from arrest in a sedition case. On August 18, Rashid had tweeted that Indian Army personnel had tortured four men in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, placing a microphone next to them “so that the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorised”.
Telangana: BJP seeks apology from CM after aide criticises appointment of governors
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday demanded an apology from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after his public relations officer criticised the appointment of governors in a newspaper article.
Trump says India-Pakistan situation ‘little bit less heated right now’, reiterates offer to mediate
United States President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his offer to help India and Pakistan resolve the Kashmir dispute. “India and Pakistan are having a conflict over Kashmir as you know. I think [it] is a little bit less heated right now than [what] was two weeks ago,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday. “I get along with both countries very well. I am willing to help them if they want. They know that. That [offer] is out there.”
Jharkhand mob lynching: Police drop murder charges against 11 accused in Tabrez Ansari case
The Jharkhand Police have dropped the murder charges against the 11 people accused in the mob lynching of a man in June. The police said one reason they had not filed charges under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was that the postmortem examination report blamed cardiac arrest for the death of 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari.
Telangana: KCR slashes state budget by almost 20%, blames economic slowdown
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, on Monday presented a trimmed budget of Rs 1.46 lakh crore in the Assembly, almost 20% less than what was presented in the vote-on-account Budget in February. The chief minister attributed the reduction in funds to economic slowdown and decline in revenues.
J&K: Centre sets up panel to distribute assets and liabilities between new Union Territories
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday constituted a three-member committee to look into distribution of assets and liabilities of Jammu and Kashmir between the two Union Territories that will come into existence on October 31.
Shashi Tharoor says Congress shouldn’t leave its idea of inclusive India for electoral benefits
Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor on Monday said he had joined the party because it is the “best vehicle” to advance the idea of an inclusive India, and it should not leave this belief because of electoral losses.