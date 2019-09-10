United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had fired National Security Adviser John Bolton as he had “disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions”.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” Trump tweeted. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning.”

He thanked Bolton for his service, adding that a new security adviser will be announced by next week.

In a tweet, Bolton disputed the circumstances leading to his removal said he had offered to resign on Monday night but Trump said “let’s talk about it tomorrow”. A Washington Post reporter claimed that in a text message, Bolton told him: “Let’s be clear, I resigned, having offered to do so last night.”

The president’s announcement came ahead of a media briefing by Bolton and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The White House provided no details on the topic of the briefing in its announcement, Reuters reported. Bolton is the third national security adviser of the Trump administration to be sacked after Michael Flynn and HR McMaster.

....I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow." — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

Ambassador Bolton sends me a text message just now: “Let’s be clear, I resigned, having offered to do so last night.” — Robert Costa (@costareports) September 10, 2019

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.