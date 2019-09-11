A look at the headlines right now:

Landline connectivity restored in J&K, says Union home ministry; schools and banks functioning: This came a day after curfew-like restrictions were reimposed in several parts of the Valley to stop people from organising Muharram processions. Chandrababu Naidu, son put under house arrest ahead of protest rally in Guntur: The Telugu Desam Party planned the rally to protest against alleged attacks on villagers by YSR Congress Party workers. UN secretary general asks India, Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute through dialogue: Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson said the situation in the Valley could only be solved with the full respect to human rights. Nitin Gadkari urges states not to blunt amended Motor Vehicles Act a day after Gujarat reduced fines: The transport minister said sates had the authority to revise penalty amounts but added that ‘peoples’ lives should be saved’. ‘Some people get irritated when they hear the word cow’, says Narendra Modi in Mathura: The prime minister said these people do not understand how greatly cattle rearing contributes to the economy. INX Media case: Delhi High Court to hear P Chidambaram’s bail plea tomorrow: He has also challenged a trial court order sending him to judicial custody for 14 days in the case being investigated by the CBI. Scottish court rules Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament as unlawful: The court reversed a judgement, passed last week, which said that the prime minister had not broken any laws. Bodoland organisations in Assam demand separate state, praise Centre for bifurcating J&K: The groups said the Union government’s move on Kashmir showed it has a political will. Parts of American media are showing a harmful perspective on Kashmir, says Indian envoy to US: India’s Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said Article 370 was an anachronistic provision that was stifling the economy. Special court at AIIMS begins in camera proceedings of Unnao rape case, to record complainant’s statement: The rape accused, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and co-accused Shashi Singh were brought to the temporary court.