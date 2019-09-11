Three lots of condiment brand MDH’s Sambhar masala were withdrawn in the United States earlier this week after it was revealed that they contained the Salmonella bacteria, the US Food and Drug Authority said in an announcement.

“This product was tested by FDA through a certified laboratory to be positive for Salmonella,” the regulatory body said in a press statement issued on September 7. “The recall was initiated after it was discovered by the FDA that the Salmonella contaminated products were distributed.” The statement did not specify if the recall was voluntary.

The sambar masala was distributed in retail stores in northern California. The product is manufactured by R Pure Agro Specialities and distributed by the House Of Spices (India). The directors on R-Pure’s board also serve as directors of MDH, The Indian Express reported.

The alert also cautioned that eating food containing the Salmonella bacteria would cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours. While the illness may last for four to seven days, people usually recover without treatment. However, it could require hospitalisation in certain cases.

“Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness,” said the regulatory body. “Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.”

It is unclear whether the masala products manufactured by the company for the United States were also distributed in India, The Indian Express reported.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.