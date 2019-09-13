The big news: India says Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir was rejected at UNHRC, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Retail inflation rose to a 10-month high of 3.21% in August, and Manmohan Singh suggested five ways to tackle the economic slowdown.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan’s attempt to ‘polarise and politicise’ Kashmir was rejected at UNHRC, says MEA: Ministry of External Affairs pointed out that the international community was aware of Islamabad’s role in ‘aiding and abetting terrorist infrastructure’.
- Retail inflation rose to 3.21% in August – the highest in 10 months: Industrial production grew 4.3% in July, according to government data. It had declined to a four-month low of 2% in June.
- Manmohan Singh suggests five ways to tackle growth slowdown; blames note ban, faulty GST for crisis: The former prime minister said the current economic crisis was both structural and cyclical in nature.
- Tabrez Ansari’s cardiac arrest was triggered by severe trauma, say doctors: One of the doctors in the investigation panel said excessive bleeding caused by injuries resulted in the cardiac arrest.
- ‘The first 100 days were just a trailer,’ says PM Modi, promises corruption-free government: At a rally in Ranchi, Modi said a massive crackdown on corruption had begun, and those who ‘try to loot the public will be shown their right place’.
- ‘Will teach BJP a lesson if it touches anyone in Bengal,’ says Mamata Banerjee at NRC protest rally: The chief minister led a rally in Kolkata to protest against Assam’s database of citizens, and said it was a tool to divide people.
- Shah Faesal withdraws plea against his detention, says hundreds of others in J&K have no legal help: Before he was detained, Faesal had been vocal against the Centre’s move to scrap the state’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.
- Maruti Suzuki says millennials’ preference for Uber, Ola not a ‘strong factor’ in auto sector crisis: The car maker’s executive director said a detailed study was needed before arriving at any conclusion for the slowdown.
- ‘No second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav,’ says Pakistan’s foreign ministry: India’s external affairs ministry said that it will keep trying to implement the judgement of the ICJ and remain in contact with the Pakistani side.
- Sonia Gandhi asks Congress to adopt ‘agitational agenda’, accuses BJP of misusing mandate, say reports: This was the first meeting she chaired after she taking over the party’s reins from her son Rahul Gandhi.