Pakistan’s attempt to ‘polarise and politicise’ Kashmir was rejected at UNHRC, says MEA: Ministry of External Affairs pointed out that the international community was aware of Islamabad’s role in ‘aiding and abetting terrorist infrastructure’. Retail inflation rose to 3.21% in August – the highest in 10 months: Industrial production grew 4.3% in July, according to government data. It had declined to a four-month low of 2% in June. Manmohan Singh suggests five ways to tackle growth slowdown; blames note ban, faulty GST for crisis: The former prime minister said the current economic crisis was both structural and cyclical in nature. Tabrez Ansari’s cardiac arrest was triggered by severe trauma, say doctors: One of the doctors in the investigation panel said excessive bleeding caused by injuries resulted in the cardiac arrest. ‘The first 100 days were just a trailer,’ says PM Modi, promises corruption-free government: At a rally in Ranchi, Modi said a massive crackdown on corruption had begun, and those who ‘try to loot the public will be shown their right place’.

‘Will teach BJP a lesson if it touches anyone in Bengal,’ says Mamata Banerjee at NRC protest rally: The chief minister led a rally in Kolkata to protest against Assam’s database of citizens, and said it was a tool to divide people.

Shah Faesal withdraws plea against his detention, says hundreds of others in J&K have no legal help: Before he was detained, Faesal had been vocal against the Centre’s move to scrap the state’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution. Maruti Suzuki says millennials’ preference for Uber, Ola not a ‘strong factor’ in auto sector crisis: The car maker’s executive director said a detailed study was needed before arriving at any conclusion for the slowdown.

‘No second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav,’ says Pakistan’s foreign ministry: India’s external affairs ministry said that it will keep trying to implement the judgement of the ICJ and remain in contact with the Pakistani side. Sonia Gandhi asks Congress to adopt ‘agitational agenda’, accuses BJP of misusing mandate, say reports: This was the first meeting she chaired after she taking over the party’s reins from her son Rahul Gandhi.

