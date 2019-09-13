Madhya Pradesh: 11 dead after boat capsizes during idol immersion in Bhopal
Five people were rescued, and some others were feared missing.
At least 11 people drowned to death after a boat capsized during the immersion of a Ganesha idol in Bhopal’s Khatlaputra Ghat on Friday morning, ANI reported. Search and rescue operations are under way as three or four others are still reportedly missing. At least 40 police personnel and a team from the State Disaster Response Force are spearheading the search operation.
“Five people have been rescued out of 16 and we have recovered 11 bodies till now,” Additional Superintendent of Police Akhil Patel told the news agency. “This incident occurred around 4.30 in the morning.”
Madhya Pradesh minister PC Sharma said the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the victims, and that an investigation will be conducted.
More details are awaited.
Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.