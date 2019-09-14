A look at the headlines right now:

At PoK rally, Imran Khan calls Narendra Modi ‘a coward man’: The Pakistan prime minister described the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as a ‘humanitarian problem’, and said Kashmiris were not afraid of death anymore. Congress loses chairperson’s post in Parliamentary panels on finance and external affairs: Anand Sharma is now the only Congress MP to chair a Parliamentary committee. He was appointed the chairperson of the committee on home affairs. Adityanath asks ministers to pay their own income tax, ends almost four-decade-old practice: Earlier in the day, the media reported that the exchequer had been paying the tax of ministers since 1981 because of a law passed by the VP Singh government. DK Shivakumar’s ED custody extended till September 17, court says his health is first priority: Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court in Delhi that Shivakumar was not keeping well and required immediate hospitalisation.

High Court withdraws ex-Kolkata police commissioner’s interim protection from arrest: After the order, the CBI served Rajeev Kumar a notice to appear before it on Saturday for questioning. Amit Shah and JP Nadda congratulate ABVP for its victory in DU students’ union elections: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated student wing won the posts of president, vice president and joint secretary. Andhra Pradesh reserves 50% of posts in temple boards for backward classes, SCs, STs and women: During the Assembly election campaign, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to provide these reservations. Delhi court dismisses P Chidambaram’s plea to surrender in INX Media case: On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate had told the court that Chidambaram’s arrest was necessary in the money laundering case. ‘We have lost faith in the government’, says Madras HC after AIADMK hoarding kills techie in Chennai: The court said it was tired of passing orders against installation of flex boards in the state.

Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal Modi: Nehal Modi, who lives in Belgium, has been charged with money laundering, according to the Interpol website.