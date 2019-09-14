The big news: Imran Khan lashes out at Narendra Modi in PoK rally, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Congress lost the chairperson’s post in two crucial Parliamentary panels, and Uttar Pradesh ministers will now have to pay their own taxes.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At PoK rally, Imran Khan calls Narendra Modi ‘a coward man’: The Pakistan prime minister described the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as a ‘humanitarian problem’, and said Kashmiris were not afraid of death anymore.
- Congress loses chairperson’s post in Parliamentary panels on finance and external affairs: Anand Sharma is now the only Congress MP to chair a Parliamentary committee. He was appointed the chairperson of the committee on home affairs.
- Adityanath asks ministers to pay their own income tax, ends almost four-decade-old practice: Earlier in the day, the media reported that the exchequer had been paying the tax of ministers since 1981 because of a law passed by the VP Singh government.
- DK Shivakumar’s ED custody extended till September 17, court says his health is first priority: Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court in Delhi that Shivakumar was not keeping well and required immediate hospitalisation.
- High Court withdraws ex-Kolkata police commissioner’s interim protection from arrest: After the order, the CBI served Rajeev Kumar a notice to appear before it on Saturday for questioning.
- Amit Shah and JP Nadda congratulate ABVP for its victory in DU students’ union elections: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated student wing won the posts of president, vice president and joint secretary.
- Andhra Pradesh reserves 50% of posts in temple boards for backward classes, SCs, STs and women: During the Assembly election campaign, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to provide these reservations.
- Delhi court dismisses P Chidambaram’s plea to surrender in INX Media case: On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate had told the court that Chidambaram’s arrest was necessary in the money laundering case.
- ‘We have lost faith in the government’, says Madras HC after AIADMK hoarding kills techie in Chennai: The court said it was tired of passing orders against installation of flex boards in the state.
- Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal Modi: Nehal Modi, who lives in Belgium, has been charged with money laundering, according to the Interpol website.