On Hindi Divas, Amit Shah says it is essential for entire India to have a language that can be its identity: Hindi is the only language that can unite the country today, the Home Minister said. The DMK threatened to protest after Amit Shah’s remark.

Congress loses chairperson’s post in Parliamentary panels on finance and external affairs: Anand Sharma is now the only Congress MP to chair a Parliamentary committee. He was appointed the chairperson of the committee on home affairs. Tax notices sent to Mukesh Ambani’s wife, children for undeclared foreign assets, reports Indian Express: The notices were sent in March, according to the newspaper. However, a Reliance spokesperson denied receiving any such notice. ‘Constitution’s makers hoped for Uniform Civil Code, but no attempt made yet to frame one,’ says SC: The top court said Goa was a shining example of a state that had uniform civil laws. Two suspected Maoists killed in gunfight in Dantewada district, say Chhattisgarh police: Security has been beefed up in the area ahead of a bye-election for the Dantewada Assembly constituency on September 23. Drones strike two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, huge fires brought under control: The cause of the fires is not known yet and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks. Pakistani man urges Modi not to give asylum to ex-legislator who is accused of killing his father: Ajay Singh said former legislator Baldev Kumar was trying to gain sympathy in India by saying that Sikhs were being troubled in Pakistan.

Actor Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in prison in US admissions scam: Huffman had admitted to paying $15,000 to facilitate cheating for her daughter in the SAT entrance examinations. At PoK rally, Imran Khan calls Narendra Modi ‘a coward man’: The Pakistan prime minister described the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as a ‘humanitarian problem’, and said Kashmiris were not afraid of death anymore. Adityanath asks ministers to pay their own income tax, ends almost four-decade-old practice: Earlier in the day, the media reported that the exchequer had been paying the tax of ministers since 1981 because of a law passed by the VP Singh government.