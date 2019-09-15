The Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday that Pakistan has committed over 2,050 ceasefire violations, in which 21 Indian civilians have been killed, ANI reported. “Highlighted our concerns at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, including in support of cross border terrorist infiltration and targeting of Indian civilians and border posts,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. “This year, they resorted to over 2050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 Indians died.”

India said it has repeatedly asked Pakistan to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding and “maintain peace and tranquility” on the international border and the Line of Control. “Indian forces exercise maximum restraint and respond to unprovoked violations and attempts at cross border terrorist infiltration,” the ministry added.

Relations between India and Pakistan soured after the Narendra Modi-led government scrapped the special status for Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. Pakistan responded by suspending trade with India, downgrading bilateral ties and sending back its envoy. It also approached the United Nations.

On Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan told Al Jazeera that a nuclear war with India was a possibility. “Eight million Muslims in Kashmir are under siege for almost now six weeks,” Khan told the news channel. “And why this can become a flashpoint between India and Pakistan is because what we already know India is trying to do is divert attention from their illegal annexation and their impending genocide on Kashmir.” Khan said he would not start the war, and added that wars do not solve any problems.

Last week, Pakistan had accused India at the United Nations of committing human rights violations. In response, India said Pakistan has no locus standi to speak about Kashmir.

