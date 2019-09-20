The big news: BMC deploys fire engines to trace gas leak in Mumbai, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: RBI governor suggested structural reforms to protect the economy, and the Centre asked banks not to declare stressed MSME loans NPAs for now.
- Suspected gas leak reported across Mumbai, BMC deploys fire engines to find source of leak: No gas pipeline agency has confirmed any leakage from their side yet.
- RBI governor advises Centre to take up structural reforms to protect economy from global conditions: However, Shaktikanta Das said that despite rising external risks, the Indian economy was resilient as foreign debt was only 19.7% of the GDP.
- Centre asks banks not to declare stressed MSME loans as non-performing assets till March 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that public sector banks will hold meetings with NBFCs in 400 districts from now until October 15.
- PM Modi asks ‘loudmouths’ to stop making remarks about Ayodhya case, says judiciary should be trusted: He said the decision to end Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status was taken to bring it out of ‘violence, terrorism, separatism, and corruption’.
- Union minister Babul Supriyo alleges heckling by Jadavpur University students: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who was also present on campus, asked the chief secretary to take swift action in the matter.
- Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria appointed new Air Force chief: He is the vice chief of air staff at present and will succeed BS Dhanoa on September 30.
- India meets preferential trade status criteria, US withdrew it unilaterally, says foreign secretary: Vijay Gokhale said the US government has to take a call on reinstating India’s status as a beneficiary of the Generalised System of Preferences programme.
- ‘Genuine voters have been left out’ of NRC, Mamata Banerjee tells Amit Shah in a meeting: The Trinamool Congress chief said that Shah did not brought up implementation of the database of citizens in West Bengal when they met.
- Rebel AAP MLA Alka Lamba disqualified from Delhi Assembly: Earlier this month, she had said that it was time to bid farewell to the party and to give up its primary membership.
- Mere use of derogatory words against PM is not sedition, says Delhi Police in Mani Shankar Aiyar sedition case: The police sought dismissal of two complaints against the Congress leader for calling Modi a ‘neech aadmi’ and another for hosting Pakistani officials.