A look at the headlines right now:

PM starts week-long US visit, set to address 50,000 Indian-Americans at ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston today: Narendra Modi met CEOs from the energy sector on the first day of his tour. Special CBI court issues summons to BJP leader Kalyan Singh in Babri Masjid case: The court directed the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister to appear before it on September 27. ‘Telegraph’ editor alleges Babul Supriyo abused him for ‘false claim’ about Jadavpur University violence: The editor said he had asked the Union minister to follow established processes and send a legal notice if he had complaints. UN chief asks young climate activists to keep pressure on leaders: Activists told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that leaders at the upcoming climate change summit cannot ignore their outpour of action, anger and fear. ABVP, Left student outfits stage protests in DU, blame each other for Jadavpur University violence: Akshit Dahiya, the newly-elected president of Delhi University Students’ Union, demanded that the President’s rule be implemented in West Bengal. Nursing college secretary arrested in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly seeking sexual favours from student: The chairperson of the state women’s commission visited the college on Saturday to meet students. Google doodles marks 80th birthday of Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei, first woman to scale Everest: Tabei, who died in 2016, was also the first woman to complete the ‘Seven Summits’, as she climbed the highest peak in every continent. ‘Gully Boy’ is India’s entry for the foreign language Oscar: Zoya Akhtar’s Mumbai-set film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Amit Panghal becomes first Indian man to win silver medal in Boxing World Championships: Uzbekistan’s Shakhobidin Zoirov was awarded winner via unanimous decision in 52kg final. Maharashtra and Haryana to vote on October 21, results out on October 24: Bye-elections to 63 Assembly seats in 17 states and Puducherry were also announced.