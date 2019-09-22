A look at the headlines right now:

PM Narendra Modi to address Indian diaspora soon, crowd line up outside Houston stadium: The rally will conclude at 12.30 pm [11 pm IST]. Jawaharlal Nehru is the reason behind PoK’s existence, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah: Addressing a rally in Mumbai, Shah said the BJP considered the removal of the state’s status as a way to unite the nation. Twenty-six killed as bus collides against mountain on Babusar Pass in Pakistan: The accident took place as the driver lost control over the bus while taking a turn. Petrol prices rose by Rs 1.59, diesel by Rs 1.31 in six days after attack on Saudi oil facilities: The price of petrol on Sunday was increased by 27 paise to Rs 73.62 per litre in Delhi, diesel rates rose by 18 paise to Rs 73.62 per litre. More than three-fourth of J&K’s population support scrapping special status, claims Rajnath Singh: He compared Article 370 with cancer that had allowed the state to bleed. BJP leader Chinmayanand likely to lose sainthood after confessing to charges against him: The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, which is highest decision-making body of saints, will meet on October 10 where the decision will be finalised. Saudi Arabia committed to meet India’s energy security needs, says envoy: Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati said his country had the capability and determination to defend itself and to forcefully respond to attacks. Indian politics is polarised due to BJP’s actions, claims Congress leader Shashi Tharoor: He claimed people had been ‘divided into black and white’ and that there was no shade in between the two ‘which is called tolerance’. ‘Telegraph’ editor alleges Babul Supriyo abused him for ‘false claim’: The editor said he had asked the Union minister to follow established processes and send a legal notice if he had complaints. UN chief asks young climate activists to keep pressure on leaders: Activists told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that leaders at the upcoming climate change summit cannot ignore their outpour of action, anger and fear.