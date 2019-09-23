The big news: To ‘Howdy, Modi’, PM says, ‘everything is fine in India’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A bye-election is under way in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada Assembly constituency, and Amit Shah blamed Jawaharlal Nehru for PoK’s existence.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora along with US President Donald Trump at a stadium in Houston, Texas: Modi made remarks clearly aimed at Pakistan and insisted that ‘everything in India is fine.’
- Voting for bye-election to Dantewada Assembly constituency begins amid tight security: The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded the wife of previous MLA Bheema Mandavi, who was killed in a Maoist attack in April.
- Jawaharlal Nehru is the reason behind PoK’s existence, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah: Addressing a rally in Mumbai, Shah said the BJP considered the removal of the state’s status as a way to unite the nation.
- Twenty-six killed as bus collides against mountain on Babusar Pass in Pakistan: The accident took place as the driver lost control over the bus while taking a turn.
- Petrol prices rose by Rs 1.59, diesel by Rs 1.31 in six days after attack on Saudi oil facilities: The price of petrol on Sunday was increased by 27 paise to Rs 73.62 per litre in Delhi, diesel rates rose by 18 paise to Rs 73.62 per litre.
- More than three-fourth of J&K’s population support scrapping special status, claims Rajnath Singh: He compared Article 370 with cancer that had allowed the state to bleed.
- BJP leader Chinmayanand likely to lose sainthood after confessing to charges against him: The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, which is highest decision-making body of saints, will meet on October 10 where the decision will be finalised.
- Saudi Arabia committed to meet India’s energy security needs, says envoy: Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati said his country had the capability and determination to defend itself and to forcefully respond to attacks.
- Indian politics is polarised due to BJP’s actions, claims Congress leader Shashi Tharoor: He claimed people had been ‘divided into black and white’ and that there was no shade in between the two ‘which is called tolerance’.
- ‘Telegraph’ editor alleges Babul Supriyo abused him for ‘false claim’: The editor said he had asked the Union minister to follow established processes and send a legal notice if he had complaints.