A look at the headlines right now:

‘Balakot reactivated by Pakistan, around 500 terrorists waiting to enter India,’ says Bipin Rawat: The Army chief said security forces were prepared to deal with ceasefire violations and ensure maximum infiltration bids get foiled.

‘Time for talks is over, world needs to act now,’ says PM Narendra Modi at UN climate summit in New York: Modi outlined India’s environment and climate policies, and the action taken since the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Disqualified Karnataka MLAs’ plea to contest bye-polls to be heard by Supreme Court on Wednesday: The counsel for the Election Commission told the top court that bye-polls should not be stayed as they have already been notified.

Home Minister Amit Shah proposes multipurpose card for all utilities: Shah pitched the concept in an address to census workers in New Delhi.

Sensex surge fuelled by corporate tax rate cuts continues, index crosses 39,000 mark: Sensex ended at 39,090.03 points, which is 1,075 points higher than the previous close. Nifty closed 326 points higher at 11,600.20.

‘Shame on BJP for creating panic over NRC,’ says Mamata Banerjee: Congress North 24-Parganas Secretary Biswajit Roy claimed at least five people died over NRC fears in Bengal.

Linking Aadhaar to driving licence will be made mandatory to stop forgery, says Ravi Shankar Prasad: The government discontinued the process of Aadhaar verification for driving licences in 2018 after a Supreme Court judgement.

Relocate Mahul residents in 12 weeks, do not move new families to area, Bombay HC tells Maharashtra: The court said oil refineries and chemical factories near residential premises in the fishing village pose health risks and security problems.

‘Interference in judicial appointments does not augur well for the institution,’ says Supreme Court: The top court agreed to keep pending a petition asking the Centre to implement the collegium’s recommendation on the transfer of a Bombay High Court judge.

UK-based travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, stranding nearly 150,000 tourists: This will be the biggest effort by the UK government since the World War II to repatriate tourists stranded across the world.

