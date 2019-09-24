Top news: Trump calls Modi’s remark on Kashmir aggressive, claims he didn’t know PM would say that
United States President Donald Trump on Monday said his offer to mediate in the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan was still in place if both countries agreed to it. He made the remark in a press meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York City. Calling himself an “extremely good arbitrator”, Trump said, “If I can help, I will certainly do that.”
Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa’s wife has been served notices by the Income Tax Department on tax evasion charges, PTI reported on Monday, quoting unidentified officials. Novel Singhal Lavasa has been asked to explain certain details in her tax returns with regard to holding directorship in about 10 companies between 2015 and 2017.
Police cannot attach immovable property of an accused under Section 102 of CrPC, says Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the police do not have the power to attach immovable properties of an accused during the course of an investigation in a criminal case.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna held that Section 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure does not give police the power to seize and attach immovable properties.
UP: Azamgarh school principal allegedly deregisters rape survivor, probe ordered
The principal of a private school in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh has deregistered a student after she was allegedly raped, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday. Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping the girl in Sarai Meer area.
Ayodhya case: ‘It will be difficult to rebut the belief of Hindus,’ says Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Monday said the faith of Hindus in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case would be difficult to question. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said during the day-long hearing that even Muslim witnesses had pointed that the disputed land was as sacred to Hindus as Mecca was for Muslims.
Government lists 27 charges to book Farooq Abdullah under PSA, cites statements from 2016: Reports
A government dossier has listed 27 charges against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah to detain him under the stringent Public Safety Act, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday. Abdullah was booked on September 14 under the “public order” section of the Act, which provides for detention of up to six months without trial.
Karnataka: Youth Congress workers clash, 13 arrested in Ullal town
Police have arrested 13 persons in connection with clashes between supporters of two Youth Congress activists in Ullal town of Karnataka on Sunday. Suhail Kandak, the state general secretary of the outfit, allegedly shot at one of the supporters of another activist, Salman, on Sunday night. Salman’s supporters allegedly assaulted Kandak and his group. Six persons were arrested for the shooting, and seven for the assault, Police Commissioner PS Harsha told reporters on Monday.
Kashmir dispute: Donald Trump says mediation offer stands, calls Modi’s remarks ‘very aggressive’
United States President Donald Trump on Monday said his offer to mediate in the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan was still in place if both countries agreed to it. Calling himself an “extremely good arbitrator”, Trump said, “If I can help, I will certainly do that.”
How can Chidambaram, who simply approved recommendations, be accused of crime, asks Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday raised concerns over the continued detention of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case. Singh said that no decision in the country was taken by one person and asked how Chidambaram’s act of approving recommendations could be a crime.
UN climate summit: India will invest $50 billion on water conservation, says PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India will spend $50 billion [approximately Rs 3.5 lakh crore] on water conservation in the next few years. He spoke about India’s ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, which promotes water conservation, rainwater harvesting, and the development of water resources in his address at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York.