Modi knows how to tackle terrorism coming from Pakistan, says Trump at bilateral meeting
Hours before the meeting, Donald Trump once again reiterated to help resolve differences between India and Pakistan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump began their bilateral meeting in New York on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Hours before their interaction, Trump for the fourth time reiterated his offer to mediate in the dispute between India and Pakistan.
All timestamps are according to the Indian Standard Time.
Live updates
10.45 pm: Trump speaks about trade deal. “We are doing very well ... I think very soon we will have a trade deal,” he says.
10.35 pm: Speaking about the Houston rally, Trump says people in the event went crazy, and Modi was like Elvis.
The “Howdy, Modi” rally in Texas on Sunday was attended by a crowd of over 50,000 people.
10.32 pm: The president says he really likes Modi and has great respect for him.
10.30 pm: Trump adds that Modi is a great gentleman and a great leader, reports ANI. “I remember India before was very torn,” he says at the bilateral interaction. “There was a lot of dissent, fighting and he brought it all together. Like a father would bring it together. Maybe he is the Father of India. We will call him the Father of India.”
10.25 pm: Trump says his personal chemistry with Modi is “as good as it can get”.
10.18 pm: Trump says both Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will get together and work something out. “I really believe that Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Khan will get along when they get to know each other,” he says. “I think a lot of good things will come from that meeting.”
10.17 pm: Trump says it would be great if both India and Pakistan can work something out on Kashmir dispute. “We all want to see that,” says Trump.
10.16 pm: Donald Trump says Prime Minister Narendra Modi can handle terrorism coming from Pakistan.
10.13 pm: Modi says Trump is a great friend of India and thanks him for his Houston visit. “I am very grateful to President Donald Trump,” the prime minister says. “He took time out and came to Houston and for Indian-Americans this a proud moment. I am very thankful for this from the bottom of my heart,” he adds.
10.10 pm: Trump says the United States will have trade deal with India soon, according to ANI.
9.52 pm: The meeting begins at the UN Headquarters in New York.
9.48 pm: Modi arrives for meeting with Trump in New York, reports ANI
9.45 pm: Trump has offered to mediate in the Kashmir conflict several times in the past since tensions between India and Pakistan heightened after the former’s decision to revoke the region’s special status. However, India has turned down Trump’s offer and maintained that it was an internal matter.
9.42 pm: Trump’s remarks came a day after he met the Pakistani prime minister and said that his mediation offer was still in place if New Delhi and Islamabad agreed to it. The United States president had called himself an “extremely good arbitrator”, and added that “if I can help, I will certainly do that.”
9.40 pm: Hours ahead of the meeting, Trump reiterated his offer to mediate in the dispute between India and Pakistan over the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. “I think as far as Pakistan is concerned, India, their talking, I’m certainly willing to help,” Trump said, according to ANI, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York City.
9.38 pm: On Monday, Modi spoke at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York. He said India will spend $50 billion [approximately Rs 3.5 lakh crore] on water conservation in the next few years, and pledged to increase the country’s share of non-fossil fuel to 450 gigawatts.
9.35 pm: Modi and Trump addressed over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston on Sunday. Both leaders said in their speeches that the relationship between the two countries had never been better. Trump praised Modi’s leadership of India, and talked about the opportunities for the countries to deepen their trade relations.
Modi insisted that everything in India is fine, repeating the statement in multiple Indian languages to drive home the idea. With portions of the Kashmir Valley still under a lockdown, Modi said the revocation of the region’s special status was a great achievement that would give more rights to the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
9.30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump are expected to meet soon for their bilateral meeting. Indian officials have refused to divulge details of the agenda of the meeting, but it is expected to be about agreements on trade and economic matters.
Modi has been in the United States since Saturday on a week-long visit.