A look at the headlines right now:

Modi receives Global Goalkeepers award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan from Gates Foundation: Meanwhile, Donald Trump said it would ‘be great if India-Pakistan work something out on Kashmir’. Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar named in Rs 25,000 crore money laundering case: The case was filed in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, Enforcement Directorate officials said. US Speaker announces impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump: Several Democrats pushed for the move amid allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden and his son. At least 19 dead, 300 injured after earthquake hits PoK, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Jammu: Unable to contact home after the earthquake, several worried Kashmiris urged the Centre to restore communication. Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy blame each other over collapse of Congress-JD(S) government: The JD(S) leader claimed that Siddaramaiah ‘could not tolerate’ the Congress high command’s decision to make Kumaraswamy the chief minister. Actor Amitabh Bachchan to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award: The 76-year-old actor, who is a four-time National Film awardee, is known for his performances in films such as ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Sholay’, and ‘Deewar’. Pakistan rejects India’s claims of Balakot reactivation, says ‘attempt to divert attention’ from J&K: India’s ‘statements and measures’ were a great threat to regional peace, Pakistan Foreign Office said. UP court admits complainant’s plea for protection from arrest in Chinmayanand’s extortion case: She moved the court in Shahjahanpur a a day after the Allahabad High Court refused to grant her anticipatory bail. The matter will be heard on Thursday. RBI places Rs 1,000 cap on withdrawals by PMC bank customers for six months: The central bank has also restricted the cooperative bank from issuing advances or loans to depositors. UK Parliament suspension is unlawful, rules Supreme Court, deals a blow to PM Boris Johnson: The court, in an unanimous decision, overturned a decision of the English High Court and determined that it could pass a verdict on the matter.