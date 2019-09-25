The big news: Modi receives award for Swachh Bharat campaign, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sharad Pawar was named in a money laundering case, and the US House Speaker announced an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi receives Global Goalkeepers award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan from Gates Foundation: Meanwhile, Donald Trump said it would ‘be great if India-Pakistan work something out on Kashmir’.
- Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar named in Rs 25,000 crore money laundering case: The case was filed in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, Enforcement Directorate officials said.
- US Speaker announces impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump: Several Democrats pushed for the move amid allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden and his son.
- At least 19 dead, 300 injured after earthquake hits PoK, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Jammu: Unable to contact home after the earthquake, several worried Kashmiris urged the Centre to restore communication.
- Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy blame each other over collapse of Congress-JD(S) government: The JD(S) leader claimed that Siddaramaiah ‘could not tolerate’ the Congress high command’s decision to make Kumaraswamy the chief minister.
- Actor Amitabh Bachchan to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award: The 76-year-old actor, who is a four-time National Film awardee, is known for his performances in films such as ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Sholay’, and ‘Deewar’.
- Pakistan rejects India’s claims of Balakot reactivation, says ‘attempt to divert attention’ from J&K: India’s ‘statements and measures’ were a great threat to regional peace, Pakistan Foreign Office said.
- UP court admits complainant’s plea for protection from arrest in Chinmayanand’s extortion case: She moved the court in Shahjahanpur a a day after the Allahabad High Court refused to grant her anticipatory bail. The matter will be heard on Thursday.
- RBI places Rs 1,000 cap on withdrawals by PMC bank customers for six months: The central bank has also restricted the cooperative bank from issuing advances or loans to depositors.
- UK Parliament suspension is unlawful, rules Supreme Court, deals a blow to PM Boris Johnson: The court, in an unanimous decision, overturned a decision of the English High Court and determined that it could pass a verdict on the matter.