A look at the headlines right now:

World must unite in the fight against terrorism, Narendra Modi tells UN General Assembly: The prime minister made no mention of Pakistan in his speech. ‘We cannot rule out terror incident along western coast,’ says Rajnath Singh: The defence minister, who addressed an event in Kollam in Kerala, said the government was completely committed to coastal and maritime security. Congress set for easy win in Dantewada Assembly bye-elections; BJP victorious in Hamirpur, Badharghat: The Congress’ victory in Dantewada ensure that it will hold all 12 seats in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region. NCP leader Ajit Pawar resigns from Mahrashtra Assembly: No reasons were given for the resignation. It came days after the Enforcement Directorate named him in a money laundering case. Delhi High Court reserves order on P Chidambaram’s bail plea in INX Media case: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued against granting the former finance minister bail and labelled him a ‘flight risk’. India’s GDP growth is likely to slow down to 6% this year from 7.4% in 2018, says UN trade body: A 6% growth rate in 2019 would be the slowest annual economic growth in seven years. Actors, broadcasters of colour criticise BBC for censuring British-Indian anchor for Trump remarks: In a letter, 40 prominent personalities urged the network to revisit its decision to rebuke Naga Munchetty for breaching its guidelines. After cross-border drones are detected in Punjab, Union minister says there is no need for concern: Shripad Yesso Naik said the government was capable of dealing with any situation. Two pilots killed as Indian Army helicopter crashes in eastern Bhutan: One of the pilots was an Indian Army officer and the other was from the Bhutanese Army. Restrictions reimposed in parts of Kashmir for Friday prayers, says report: Prohibitory orders were put in place in the police station areas of Nowhatta, Maharaj Gunj, Safakadal, Khanyar and Rainawari, and Hazratbal zone in Srinagar.