A look at the headlines right now:

‘Can Pakistan deny presence of more 130 UN-designated terrorists,’ India says on Imran Khan’s UN speech: Pakistan PM Imran Khan had lashed out at India at the United Nations on Friday night. Karnataka bye-elections postponed to December 5, results four days later, says Election Commission: The revised last date for filing of nominations is November 18, and last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 21. ‘We cannot rule out terror incident along western coast,’ says Rajnath Singh: The defence minister, who addressed an event in Kollam in Kerala, said the government was completely committed to coastal and maritime security. World must unite in the fight against terrorism, Narendra Modi tells UN General Assembly: The prime minister made no mention of Pakistan in his speech. India’s GDP growth is likely to slow down to 6% this year from 7.4% in 2018, says UN trade body: A 6% growth rate in 2019 would be the slowest annual economic growth in seven years. Why only express concern for Muslims in Kashmir and not for those in China, US asks Pakistan: Alice Wells criticised the Pakistan PM for his lack of concern for Muslims detained in Western China in ‘concentration-like conditions’. In closed-door meeting, Trump criticises whistleblower who leaked Ukraine call transcript: The US president implied that the whistleblower should be punished, and lashed out at the media. Twitter restores Harsh Mander’s Karwan-e-Mohabbat account a day after suspending it: Karwan-e-Mohabbat is a people’s campaign for solidarity that reaches out to survivors of lynchings and hate crimes. Delhi High Court reserves order on P Chidambaram’s bail plea in INX Media case: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued against granting the former finance minister bail and labelled him a ‘flight risk’. Restrictions reimposed in parts of Kashmir for Friday prayers, says report:Prohibitory orders were put in place in the police station areas of Nowhatta, Maharaj Gunj, Safakadal, Khanyar and Rainawari, and Hazratbal zone in Srinagar.