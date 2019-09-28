The big news: India hits back at Pakistan after Imran Khan’s UN speech, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Karnataka bye-polls postponed to December 5, and the defence minister said a ‘terror incident’ along the western coast could not be ruled out.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Can Pakistan deny presence of more 130 UN-designated terrorists,’ India says on Imran Khan’s UN speech: Pakistan PM Imran Khan had lashed out at India at the United Nations on Friday night.
- Karnataka bye-elections postponed to December 5, results four days later, says Election Commission: The revised last date for filing of nominations is November 18, and last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 21.
- ‘We cannot rule out terror incident along western coast,’ says Rajnath Singh: The defence minister, who addressed an event in Kollam in Kerala, said the government was completely committed to coastal and maritime security.
- World must unite in the fight against terrorism, Narendra Modi tells UN General Assembly: The prime minister made no mention of Pakistan in his speech.
- India’s GDP growth is likely to slow down to 6% this year from 7.4% in 2018, says UN trade body: A 6% growth rate in 2019 would be the slowest annual economic growth in seven years.
- Why only express concern for Muslims in Kashmir and not for those in China, US asks Pakistan: Alice Wells criticised the Pakistan PM for his lack of concern for Muslims detained in Western China in ‘concentration-like conditions’.
- In closed-door meeting, Trump criticises whistleblower who leaked Ukraine call transcript: The US president implied that the whistleblower should be punished, and lashed out at the media.
- Twitter restores Harsh Mander’s Karwan-e-Mohabbat account a day after suspending it: Karwan-e-Mohabbat is a people’s campaign for solidarity that reaches out to survivors of lynchings and hate crimes.
- Delhi High Court reserves order on P Chidambaram’s bail plea in INX Media case: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued against granting the former finance minister bail and labelled him a ‘flight risk’.
- Restrictions reimposed in parts of Kashmir for Friday prayers, says report:Prohibitory orders were put in place in the police station areas of Nowhatta, Maharaj Gunj, Safakadal, Khanyar and Rainawari, and Hazratbal zone in Srinagar.