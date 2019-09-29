The big news: Modi returns from US, says India is respected much more now, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: An Army jawan and three militants were killed in an encounter in J&K, and CBDT extended the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar to December 31.
A look at the headlines right now:
- On return from US, Modi says he saw big change in enthusiasm for India at UN: Thousands of BJP workers were present at Delhi airport to welcome the prime minister.
- Army jawan, three militants killed in Ramban encounter, say Jammu and Kashmir Police: A BJP worker, who the militants had taken hostage, was rescued.
- CBDT extends last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar to December 31: This is the seventh time the government has extended the deadline.
- RSS objects to content related to Kashmir, terrorism in web series ‘The Family Man’: The organisation alleged that after films and soap operas, content such as these were the new form of anti-nationalism and jihad.
- Ajit Pawar says he resigned as Sharad Pawar was named in bank scam ‘in keeping with his conscience’: At a press conference, the Nationalist Congress Party leader also denied that there was any rift in his family.
- US special envoy to Ukraine resigns amid controversy over Donald Trump’s call to its president: Kurt Volker did not state the reason for his resignation, but an official said he felt he could no longer be effective at work given the recent developments.
- Dr Kafeel Khan asks UP government to immediately withdraw his suspension in Gorakhpur child deaths case: The paediatrician said he had faced much trauma over the last two years.
- Dialogue is the most important medium in a democracy, Adityanath tells Kashmiri students: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister asked the students to share their trials, tribulations and doubts with the state government.
- ‘I fear there is going to be a massacre,’ Imran Khan tells CNN on Jammu and Kashmir: Meanwhile, an RSS leader said the Pakistan prime minister’s criticism of the organisation has made it synonymous with India
- Sikh police officer shot dead in ‘cold-blooded way’ near Houston, India ‘deeply grieved’: Mike Lee of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Sandeep Dhaliwal was conducting a routine traffic stop and nothing appeared to be out of the ordinary.