Over 70 dead in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rain, at least five killed in Bihar; red alert issued: Severe rainfall since Friday has disrupted normal life in Bihar. The weather department has predicted heavy downpour for next two days. Centre bans export of onions with immediate effect to tackle rising prices: The ban will be in place until further orders, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said. In Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi says e-cigarettes banned to protect youngsters from addiction: Modi said that while no one had doubts about the harmful impact of regular cigarettes, there was not enough awareness about e-cigarettes. In Hyderabad, Bajrang Dal asks garba, dandiya organisers to use Aadhaar checks to keep non-Hindus out: The group said that youth belonging to non-Hindu communities were taking part at the events where they behaved inappropriately with female participants. House owners in Delhi unwilling to rent home to Unnao rape complainant, court asks DCW to help: The court asked the DCW to form a team of two counsellors who will make arrangements for the family’s accommodation for at least 11 months. India counters Pakistan’s remarks on Kashmir at Commonwealth meeting, calls it propaganda: The Indian MPs’ delegation said the tradition of military rule is prevalent in Pakistan, while India had never seen such regime. RSS objects to content related to Kashmir, terrorism in web series The Family Man: The organisation alleged that after films and soap operas, content such as these were the new form of anti-nationalism and jihad. On return from US, Modi says he saw big change in enthusiasm for India at UN: Thousands of BJP workers were present at Delhi airport to welcome the prime minister.

Dr Kafeel Khan asks UP government to immediately withdraw his suspension in Gorakhpur child deaths case: The paediatrician said he had faced much trauma over the last two years.

Sikh police officer shot dead in ‘cold-blooded way’ near Houston, India ‘deeply grieved’: Mike Lee of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Sandeep Dhaliwal was conducting a routine traffic stop and nothing appeared to be out of the ordinary.