Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said optimism about India was the common sentiment that emerged from high-profile meetings during his visit to the United States last week. The prime minister claimed that the Indian diaspora had made a name for itself globally in science and technology, PTI reported.

“I just returned from America,” he said at the 56th convocation of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras. “During this visit I met many heads of states, business leaders, innovators, investors. In our discussions there was one thread common – it was optimism about new India. And the confidence in the abilities of young people of India.”

Modi told the audience that former graduates of the institution were behind several projects involving science, technology and innovation, and were “making brand India stronger globally”.

The prime minister also asked the students to keep in mind the needs of the country no matter where they worked or lived. “Think of how your work, innovation and research could help a fellow Indian,” he added.

‘Tamil language echoes in entire America’: Modi

In his address, the prime minister said he had taken up the responsibility of telling people outside the country that Tamil was “one of the ancient languages”. He greeted the students at the convocation ceremony with a “Vanakkam [Hello]”.

“When I was staying in America, I spoke in the Tamil language once and told everyone that this is one of the ancient languages,” he said, according to News18. “Even today, the Tamil language echoes in entire America.”

The prime minister had quoted Tamil poet and philosopher Kaniyan Pungundranar in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. “Three thousand years ago, a great poet of India, Kaniyan Pungundranar wrote in Tamil the most ancient language of the world “Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelirwhich means ‘We belong to all places, and to everyone’,” he had said. “This sense of belonging beyond borders, is unique to India.”

At the Howdy Modi event in Texas on September 22, the prime minister had highlighted that India had progressed for centuries “with coexistence of several languages”. Modi had insisted that everything in India was fine, repeating the statement in multiple Indian languages to drive home the idea.

The prime minister’s statements came after a controversy erupted earlier this month when Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Hindi was the only language that could unite the country. Shah backtracked after several political leaders, especially from the southern part of the country, protested against his remark.

