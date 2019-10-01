Top news: S Jaishankar says PM Modi did not endorse President Trump at Houston event
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Monday dismissed claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ab ki baar, Trump sarkar” slogan at the “Howdy, Modi” rally in Houston last week was an endorsement of United States President Donald Trump’s re-election bid next year, PTI reported. Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Washington DC, said Modi had merely referred to what Trump had said during his presidential campaign in an address to the Indian diaspora in the United States.
Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav has said there are “only 200 to 250 people” in preventive detention in Jammu and Kashmir. “They have been kept under preventive detention respectfully, some in five-star guest houses, some in five-star hotels,” he said at an event in New Delhi.
J&K: ‘Only 200 to 250 people are in preventive detention,’ claims BJP leader Ram Madhav
‘Do not misinterpret PM Modi’s ‘Ab ki baar, Trump sarkar’ slogan,’ S Jaishankar tells media
J&K pleas: Constitution Bench to hear today petitions challenging Centre’s decisions
A five-judge Supreme Court Constitution Bench on Tuesday will hear a clutch of petitions challenging the ongoing lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir and other related matters. On Monday, the court had postponed the hearings by a day and said the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi did not have the time to hear the pleas.
PMC Bank: Case filed against top executives, lender estimated to have lost Rs 4,300 crore
The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police has filed a first information report against officials of Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank and realty developer Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited, or HDIL, for loan default reportedly up to Rs 4,300 crore, PTI reported on Monday. A special investigation team has been formed to conduct inquiries into the case, the police added.
Raghuram Rajan says suppression of dissent is a ‘sure-fire recipe’ for policy failure
Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Sunday that people in authority should tolerate criticism, as suppression of dissent is a “sure-fire recipe” for policy mistakes. In a post on LinkedIn, Rajan said that what makes India strong is its culture of diversity, debate and tolerance. “What makes it weak is narrow-mindedness, obscurantism, and divisiveness,” Rajan wrote.
BJP, Shiv Sena finalise alliance for Maharashtra Assembly elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena on Monday finalised an alliance for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, PTI reported, quoting state minister Chandrakant Patil. The BJP leader told reporters in Mumbai that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray will soon announce the division of seats. The Republican Party of India (Athawale), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Shiv Sangram Sanghatana and Rayat Kranti Sena will be the other members of the alliance.
India gets its highest rainfall since 1994 this monsoon season: IMD
The India Meteorological Department said on Monday that the country recorded its highest rainfall since 1994 in this year’s official monsoon season, The Indian Express reported. The monsoon was “above normal” this year, the weather department said.
However, monsoon remains active in some parts of the country, and its withdrawal is likely to commence from northwest India around October 10, the IMD said. This could be the longest recorded delay in the monsoon’s withdrawal, according to the weather department.