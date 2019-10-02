A look at the headlines right now:

‘Howdy Modi’ event showed India’s strength to the global community, says PM Narendra Modi: Meanwhile, in an article in The New York Times, Modi urged thinkers, entrepreneurs and technology leaders to use innovation to spread the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi. No NRC talks held with Bangladesh so far, says India’s foreign ministry in RTI response: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to arrive in India on Thursday for a four-day official visit. House arrest of Jammu politicians ends after almost two months, say reports: Their counterparts in Kashmir Valley, however, are still in detention or house arrest. At least 42 dead in rain-related incidents in Bihar, orange alert issued in three districts: According to the state disaster management department, a total of 17.09 lakh people were affected due to the rain and subsequent floods. British PM says UK is ready to leave the European Union without a Brexit deal on October 31: Boris Johnson confirmed that he would insist that Northern Ireland leave the customs union immediately, along with the United Kingdom. UK court upholds India’s claim to £1 million sent by 7th Nizam of Hyderabad to London in 1948: Justice Marcus Smith rejected Pakistan’s claim to the money, which is now worth around £35 million, or Rs 306 crore. Jaipur, Jodhpur, Durgapura railway stations bag top spots in Indian Railways’ cleanliness survey: Among 109 suburban stations, the Andheri station in Mumbai, and Virar and Naigaon stations on its outskirts were adjudged the cleanest. Hindi is a little child in diapers when compared to Tamil, says Kamal Haasan: Haasan said that Hindi was a good language but it should not be forced on people. Supreme Court’s order on SC/ST Act exposed ‘bitter life realities’ of Dalits, says Mayawati: The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that it was necessary that the entire nation and the society remained aware of it. Priyanka Gandhi hits out at BJP, says ‘pursue path of truth, then talk about Gandhiji’: The Congress leader made the remarks ahead of her party’s silent march in Lucknow to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.