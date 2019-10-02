The big news: Modi says Houston event showed India’s strength, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India’s foreign ministry said no talks were held with Bangladesh on NRC, and Jammu politicians were freed from house arrest after two months.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Howdy Modi’ event showed India’s strength to the global community, says PM Narendra Modi: Meanwhile, in an article in The New York Times, Modi urged thinkers, entrepreneurs and technology leaders to use innovation to spread the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi.
- No NRC talks held with Bangladesh so far, says India’s foreign ministry in RTI response: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to arrive in India on Thursday for a four-day official visit.
- House arrest of Jammu politicians ends after almost two months, say reports: Their counterparts in Kashmir Valley, however, are still in detention or house arrest.
- At least 42 dead in rain-related incidents in Bihar, orange alert issued in three districts: According to the state disaster management department, a total of 17.09 lakh people were affected due to the rain and subsequent floods.
- British PM says UK is ready to leave the European Union without a Brexit deal on October 31: Boris Johnson confirmed that he would insist that Northern Ireland leave the customs union immediately, along with the United Kingdom.
- UK court upholds India’s claim to £1 million sent by 7th Nizam of Hyderabad to London in 1948: Justice Marcus Smith rejected Pakistan’s claim to the money, which is now worth around £35 million, or Rs 306 crore.
- Jaipur, Jodhpur, Durgapura railway stations bag top spots in Indian Railways’ cleanliness survey: Among 109 suburban stations, the Andheri station in Mumbai, and Virar and Naigaon stations on its outskirts were adjudged the cleanest.
- Hindi is a little child in diapers when compared to Tamil, says Kamal Haasan: Haasan said that Hindi was a good language but it should not be forced on people.
- Supreme Court’s order on SC/ST Act exposed ‘bitter life realities’ of Dalits, says Mayawati: The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that it was necessary that the entire nation and the society remained aware of it.
- Priyanka Gandhi hits out at BJP, says ‘pursue path of truth, then talk about Gandhiji’: The Congress leader made the remarks ahead of her party’s silent march in Lucknow to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.