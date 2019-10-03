Top news: S Jaishankar discusses Kashmir, bilateral ties with US counterpart
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed growing strategic bilateral ties, developments in Kashmir and global matters of concern in a meeting. The two leaders had met at the US Department of State on Monday, but a readout of the meeting was issued only two days later.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday declared rural India "open-defecation free" on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. He was on a visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.
Haryana: Congress announces first list of candidates amid infighting, name of state chief missing
The Congress on Wednesday night released its first list of 84 candidates for the Haryana Legislative Assembly elections. It has repeated 16 sitting MLAs, and dropped one – Renuka Vishnoi who represented the Hansi constituency. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda will contest from his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, while Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will contest from his Kaithal Assembly constituency.
S Jaishankar and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo discuss bilateral relations and Kashmir
Congress’s Rae Bareli MLA skips Priyanka Gandhi march, defies boycott of special UP Assembly session
The Congress legislator from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district on Wednesday defied a joint Opposition decision to boycott a special Assembly session on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, and skipped party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s protest march in Lucknow. According to unidentified party officials, Aditi Singh may soon cross over to the saffron party. However, she has denied it on record, NDTV reported.
Doordarshan Chennai official suspended allegedly after PM Modi’s speech is not aired live: Reports
A senior official at the Doordarshan Kendra in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai has been suspended allegedly after the public broadcaster’s Tamil channel did not broadcast live one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches during his visit to the city earlier this week.
Bihar rains: Union minister Giriraj Singh says BJP-led NDA owes an apology to the people of Patna
Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance owes an apology to the people of Patna, who have been suffering due to heavy rain and floods over the past few days, PTI reported.
PM Modi declares rural India ‘open defecation-free’ on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday declared rural India “open-defecation free”. “I am satisfied that on the occasion of Gandhi At 150, we’re witnessing the fulfillment of his dream of ‘Swachh Bharat’,” Modi wrote in the visitor’s book in Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. “I feel lucky that on this occasion when India has successfully stopped open defecation, I’m here at the ashram.”
At least 42 dead in rain-related incidents in Bihar, orange alert issued in three districts
At least 42 people died due to rain-related incidents in Bihar between September 27 and September 30. The weather department issued an orange alert for Patna, Khagaria and Begusarai districts for October 3 and October 4. Work to restore the districts back to normalcy was carried out at a faster place more efficiently as the rain subsided on Wednesday.
