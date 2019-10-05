A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Several activists in Mumbai detained while protesting against tree cutting in Aarey forest: There were reports of the police charging at protestors with batons. Bulldozers were brought in by authorities as the demonstrators looked on.
  2. BJP to contest 148 seats in Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena 126, other allies get 14: Devendra Fadnavis said that despite differences, the BJP and Shiv Sena share the ‘common thread’ of Hindutva, and will retain power following the elections.
  3. IAF shot down its own helicopter in Budgam in February, air force chief admits: Rakesh Bhadauria said the court of inquiry had found that air force’s missile had hit its own chopper.
  4. After Nathuram Godse is depicted in RSS uniform in play, Madhya Pradesh school apologises: An RSS worker filed a police complaint, claiming that the school had defamed the organisation.
  5. Criticism by Turkey and Malaysia about Kashmir at UNGA were biased, claims India: Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar added that Pakistan should behave like a normal neighbouring country but it does not do so. Meanwhile, MEA Jaishankar told the World Economic Forum that nationalism was not a negative ideology.
  6. Former managing director of PMC Bank arrested, two HDIL directors sent to police custody: The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at six locations in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the bank.
  7. Bihar, Karnataka to get additional Rs 1,813 crore flood aid from Centre: The amount will be released on Saturday morning, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
  8. Hong Kong invokes colonial-era emergency law to ban face masks in public, but protests continue: Under the new law, anyone with full or partial face coverings, including face paintings, at public gatherings, can be imprisoned for a year and face fines.
  9. RBI lowers GDP growth forecast to 6.1% amid economic slowdown: The top bank also slashed the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.15%. Sensex and Nifty 50 fell by over 1% each after the RBI cut GDP growth projection. Meanwhile, the auto sector crisis worsened as Ashok Leyland shut several plants for up to 15 days this month.
  10. ‘Find a better location to rebuild the shrine,’ SC tells petitioners in Ravidas temple demolition case: The top court said it respected the sentiments of everyone but law has to be followed in the matter.