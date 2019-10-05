The big news: Activists in Mumbai detained as tree cutting begins in Aarey, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: BJP and Shiv Sena announced their seat-sharing pact for Maharashtra polls, and IAF admitted it shot down its own helicopter in February.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Several activists in Mumbai detained while protesting against tree cutting in Aarey forest: There were reports of the police charging at protestors with batons. Bulldozers were brought in by authorities as the demonstrators looked on.
- BJP to contest 148 seats in Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena 126, other allies get 14: Devendra Fadnavis said that despite differences, the BJP and Shiv Sena share the ‘common thread’ of Hindutva, and will retain power following the elections.
- IAF shot down its own helicopter in Budgam in February, air force chief admits: Rakesh Bhadauria said the court of inquiry had found that air force’s missile had hit its own chopper.
- After Nathuram Godse is depicted in RSS uniform in play, Madhya Pradesh school apologises: An RSS worker filed a police complaint, claiming that the school had defamed the organisation.
- Criticism by Turkey and Malaysia about Kashmir at UNGA were biased, claims India: Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar added that Pakistan should behave like a normal neighbouring country but it does not do so. Meanwhile, MEA Jaishankar told the World Economic Forum that nationalism was not a negative ideology.
- Former managing director of PMC Bank arrested, two HDIL directors sent to police custody: The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at six locations in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the bank.
- Bihar, Karnataka to get additional Rs 1,813 crore flood aid from Centre: The amount will be released on Saturday morning, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
- Hong Kong invokes colonial-era emergency law to ban face masks in public, but protests continue: Under the new law, anyone with full or partial face coverings, including face paintings, at public gatherings, can be imprisoned for a year and face fines.
- RBI lowers GDP growth forecast to 6.1% amid economic slowdown: The top bank also slashed the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.15%. Sensex and Nifty 50 fell by over 1% each after the RBI cut GDP growth projection. Meanwhile, the auto sector crisis worsened as Ashok Leyland shut several plants for up to 15 days this month.
- ‘Find a better location to rebuild the shrine,’ SC tells petitioners in Ravidas temple demolition case: The top court said it respected the sentiments of everyone but law has to be followed in the matter.