At least two trainee pilots were killed after their aircraft crashed in a field in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday, PTI reported. The incident occurred in Bantwaram mandal area of the district, the police said.

A resident of the area said it was raining heavily when the aircraft crashed. The aircraft belonged to a private aviation training institute in Hyderabad.

The deceased pilots were identified as Prakash Vishal and Amanpreet Kaur, The Times of India reported. They had taken off from Begumpet airport in Hyderabad on Sunday morning. An hour later, the aircraft lost radar contact with the ground. An airport official said the police intimated the airport about the crash later.

The Vikarabad district police reached the spot and removed the bodies from the wreckage of the aircraft. The area has been cordoned off.

On September 27, an Indian Army chopper had crashed in Bhutan, killing the Indian pilot and a Bhutanese officer. A trainer aircraft had crashed at a flying academy in Maharashtra’s Shirpur on October 4.

