The big news: SC stays tree felling in Aarey but 2,141 already chopped, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: RBI data showed that fund flows to commercial sector fell 88% in six months, and the Nobel Prize for Medicine was awarded to three researchers.
- Mumbai Metro says 2,141 trees have been cut in Aarey Colony, promises to respect Supreme Court stay on felling: Meanwhile, Opposition parties welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision.
- Fund flows to commercial sector fell 88% in April-September, shows slowdown in investment, says RBI data: Meanwhile, the Congress said the BJP government must move beyond ‘piecemeal approach’ to solve the ‘economic mess’
- Nobel Prize for Medicine jointly awarded to three researchers from US, UK for their work on cells: William G Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J Ratcliffe and Gregg L Semenza discovered how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.
- ‘Modi does not have the breadth of vision about multireligious, multiethnic India,’ says Amartya Sen: In an interview to ‘The New Yorker’, the Nobel laureate said everything today was dominated by a ‘hard-nosed, hard-Hindutva thinking’.
- Shiv Sena chief admits to making compromise in alliance with BJP for Maharashtra Assembly polls: Uddhav Thackeray said that the state will get a Shiv Sena chief minister one day.
- India gets first tranche of Swiss bank account details, say reports: Switzerland shared the details under the automatic information exchange framework between the two countries.
- Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy says BJP has failed to meet expectations of farmers hit by floods: Meanwhile, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, said on Monday that he will lead a march in Bengaluru on October 10.
- If NRC won’t affect Bangladesh, how will India deal with 19 lakh ‘non-citizens’, asks P Chidambaram: The former Union minister’s family tweeted on his behalf as he is in prison.
- British PM tells European Union it should urgently discuss his latest proposal on Brexit: On Sunday, Boris Johnson met the French president, who told him that the EU will decide at the end of the week whether a Brexit deal is still possible.
- Afghan Taliban free three Indians in exchange for 11 members of the terrorist group, say reports: Taliban officials refused to confirm whether the released prisoners had been held by Afghan authorities or US forces in Afghanistan.