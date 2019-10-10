The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted searches at the homes of former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara in Bengaluru and Tumakuru, and a medical college owned by him in Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district, The News Minute reported.

Investigators also searched a medical college and hospital in Kolar owned by former Union minister RL Jalappa, who is known to be close to the former deputy chief minister, and Congress leader GH Nagaraj’s home. The news website reported that the investigators were looking into allegations that Parameshwara misused his position in the government for “personal gains”. The medical colleges owned by Parameshwara and Jalappa allegedly charged crores of rupees for seats, amounting to suppression of taxable income and concealment of assets disproportionate to known sources of income, The New Indian Express reported.

Parameshwara told reporters there were no irregularities in his tax returns. “I am not aware of the raid,” ANI quoted him as saying. “I don’t know where they are doing it. Let them search I have no issue. If there is any fault from our side, we will rectify it.”

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah alleged that the raids, which coincided with the first day of the state Assembly’s winter session, were “politically motivated”. “They are only targeting Karnataka Congress leaders as they have failed to face us on policy and corruption issues,” he added. Former state minister DK Shivakumar is in judicial custody at present in connection with an Enforcement Directorate inquiry in a money laundering case.

